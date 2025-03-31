After Heartbreak, J.Lo Knows Exactly Who She Wants Next
After finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck at the beginning of 2025, Jennifer Lopez is not giving up on love. The talented star is ready to get back on the dating scene. Also, like most of us, she has some preferences.
The 55-year-old singer, who had a bumpy relationship and divorce, has survived the healing process and is now ready to open her heart to love again.
She has always been known for her glamorous love life. However, recent news suggests that J.Lo may be looking for something, or rather, someone completely different. After her divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez has sparked conversations with her alleged interest in a “Yellowstone cowboy type.”
Lopez has been linked to Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner after they were spotted shopping together at the high-end western apparel store Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado, over the holidays. However, sources suggest that while she admires Costner, her real romantic inspiration comes from a Yellowstone character—Rip Wheeler.
A Shift in Her Romantic Preferences?
For years, Lopez has been linked to high-profile actors and musicians, but sources claim she’s now drawn to a more rugged, outdoorsy man. Inspired by the hit series Yellowstone, Lopez reportedly admires the show’s cowboy charm, which has taken pop culture by storm. Fans are now speculating whether her next romantic chapter could feature a man with boots, a hat, and a deep connection to the countryside.
“She had a crush on Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone and wants a guy like that,” the insider revealed. “Wants a guy like that, someone who can have her back and make sure she is OK. She wants to be put first and made to feel special. Her life is a lot, she needs a man who can handle all that and still love her unconditionally, like the way Rip love Beth Dutton.”
While there’s no official confirmation about her future romantic plans, Lopez’s evolving preferences have certainly caught the public’s attention. Whether she ends up with a Hollywood A-lister or a rugged cowboy, one thing is clear: J.Lo keeps everyone guessing.
If you want to hear more about Jennifer Lopez, check this article.