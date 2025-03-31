After Heartbreak, J.Lo Knows Exactly Who She Wants Next

The 55-year-old singer, who had a bumpy relationship and divorce, has survived the healing process and is now ready to open her heart to love again.

She has always been known for her glamorous love life. However, recent news suggests that J.Lo may be looking for something, or rather, someone completely different. After her divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez has sparked conversations with her alleged interest in a “Yellowstone cowboy type.”

Lopez has been linked to Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner after they were spotted shopping together at the high-end western apparel store Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado, over the holidays. However, sources suggest that while she admires Costner, her real romantic inspiration comes from a Yellowstone character—Rip Wheeler.