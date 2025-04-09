“Inappropriate,” Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Teen Emme, and Fans Are Saying the Same Thing

Jennifer Lopez and her 17-year-old child, Emme Muñiz, made a striking appearance at the opening night of Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, arriving in coordinated black-tie looks.

J.Lo stunned in a strapless black velvet gown, while Emme kept it sharp in a black suit and tie, paired with a white shirt and casual black sneakers. The duo posed for photos outside the venue, and a video of the moment quickly made the rounds online.