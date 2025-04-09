“Inappropriate,” Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Teen Emme, and Fans Are Saying the Same Thing
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme made a low-key but memorable appearance at a Broadway event, catching people’s attention with their effortless vibe. However, while the duo moment was sweet, it was J.Lo’s outfit that had everyone talking.
Jennifer Lopez and her 17-year-old child, Emme Muñiz, made a striking appearance at the opening night of Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, arriving in coordinated black-tie looks.
J.Lo stunned in a strapless black velvet gown, while Emme kept it sharp in a black suit and tie, paired with a white shirt and casual black sneakers. The duo posed for photos outside the venue, and a video of the moment quickly made the rounds online.
Lopez shared a trio of photos from the event on her Instagram, two of which featured her alongside Emme, who appeared smiling in both shots. Several followers praised their appearance, calling the moment "special."
One user wrote, "I love that J.Lo always brings Emme with her. They always look like they're having fun." Another added, "So much love in these photos. I loved them." The compliments kept coming, "You two are sooo cuteee out with the best date."
However, not all the comments were kind, and this time, the focus shifted to Lopez herself. Internet users took issue with a moment where she appeared to push Emme aside for solo photos. One person commented, "Poor thing... She is so beyond narcissistic." Someone else added, "No one will tell my kid to get out of the picture, sorry paparazzi."
The dress didn’t escape criticism either. Comments included, "What an awful dress she is wearing," and "Horrible dress. Bad choice for the theater," and "Inappropriate dress for theater."
This isn’t the first time Jennifer and Emme have drawn attention this year. Back on March 23, the two stepped out for a Broadway night and, once again, turned heads.