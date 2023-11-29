Julia Roberts Shares a Sweet Rare Photo of Her Twins as They Celebrate Their 19th Birthday

As Julia Roberts celebrates a significant milestone — her twins’ 19th birthday — she candidly navigates the complexities of raising a family. Roberts opens up about the challenges, triumphs, and the heartfelt admission of occasional missteps.

Julia Roberts is reminiscing about her twins growing up, marking their 19th birthday with a heartfelt black-and-white throwback photo. The iconic actress, now 56, captured the essence of the shared journey with her children Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, expressing, “19. There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together.”

Alongside husband Danny Moder, Roberts also has a 16-year-old son named Henry Daniel. In an interview with Hoda Kotb and George Clooney last year, the Notting Hill star candidly addressed the common parental fear of making mistakes, confessing, “Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it,” and acknowledging moments when she has owned up to her parenting missteps.

Reflecting on her family life and a shift in her career approach, Roberts also shared, “The life that I’ve built with my husband, the life that we’ve built with our children. That’s the best stuff... The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them.”