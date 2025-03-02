"She Did It Again!" or "Not Her Best"? Demi Moore’s SAG Look Divides Fans

The online reaction to Moore’s SAG look has been decidedly mixed. Some praised her for reinventing the leather dress and bringing a fresh twist to red carpet fashion. Supporters quickly defended her boldness, with one writing, “She did it again!!! Stunning,” or as another admirer gushed, “Gorgeous!! Enough with the judgment, you people.”

However, not everyone was as enthusiastic. One Instagram user remarked, “She missed this time,” while another added, “Not a good look compared to her previous beautiful gowns lately!”

Many other critics also took to social media to express their reservations about the outfit. One Instagram user commented, “Hair, make-up & necklace look beautiful. The dress bodice looks like material from old vinyl car seat cover & the tiers look like sad drapes in a cheap hotel.” Another added, “Not her best fitting gown. She looks pretty though.”