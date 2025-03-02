"She Did It Again!" or "Not Her Best"? Demi Moore’s SAG Look Divides Fans
Demi Moore has once again set tongues wagging with her daring fashion choices at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The 62-year-old actress graced the red carpet, turning heads in a bold black leather gown that has become the talk of the town.
Demi’s look at the SAG Awards.
Designed by Bottega Veneta, Moore’s ensemble featured a structured corseted bodice that seamlessly transitioned into a voluminous peplum and a drop-waist silk skirt. The combination of textures and the unique silhouette showcased her willingness to push fashion boundaries.
She accessorized with a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. gold, diamond-covered statement necklace and bracelet, adding a touch of elegance to the edgy outfit. Her long, black hair was styled in loose waves, and she opted for a natural makeup look, allowing the controversial dress to take center stage.
Fans are split on the dress.
The online reaction to Moore’s SAG look has been decidedly mixed. Some praised her for reinventing the leather dress and bringing a fresh twist to red carpet fashion. Supporters quickly defended her boldness, with one writing, “She did it again!!! Stunning,” or as another admirer gushed, “Gorgeous!! Enough with the judgment, you people.”
However, not everyone was as enthusiastic. One Instagram user remarked, “She missed this time,” while another added, “Not a good look compared to her previous beautiful gowns lately!”
Many other critics also took to social media to express their reservations about the outfit. One Instagram user commented, “Hair, make-up & necklace look beautiful. The dress bodice looks like material from old vinyl car seat cover & the tiers look like sad drapes in a cheap hotel.” Another added, “Not her best fitting gown. She looks pretty though.”
Despite the mixed reviews of her SAG Awards attire, Moore’s fashion choices have consistently kept her in the spotlight. Earlier this season, she dazzled in a golden Armani Privé gown at the Golden Globes and turned heads in a kaleidoscope-inspired halter gown at the BAFTAs. Her ability to oscillate between classic elegance and edgy couture has solidified her status as a fashion icon.
The debate surrounding her latest look underscores the subjective nature of fashion. While some fans yearn for her previous styles, others appreciate her evolution and boldness. A social media user remarked, “Is it just me, or did these actors look better at the start of award season?” Still, even among the criticisms, there was recognition of her beauty, with some comments like, “She’s very pretty, but not a flattering dress on her,” and “Not the right dress; she’s usually spot on.”
Demi Moore will likely continue to captivate and challenge conventional norms. This particular look undoubtedly sparked a lively debate.