Madonna and Her Teenage Twins Are Seen in a Rare Outing, Making Fans Notice One Detail

Madonna, the queen of pop, recently shared pictures of her and her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, attending Billie Eilish’s concert in New York City. In a carousel, Madonna is seen posing as one of the audience members with her daughters. The family also went and met Eilish backstage, posting more sweet snapshots. Fans appreciated the two music icons together, but what sparked a lively online conversation was something else entirely.

Madonna’s Instagram carousel of October 21 came as a pleasant surprise to her fans, which showed the 66-year-old singer just marginally taller than her twin daughters, 12-year-old Stella and Estere. In the many pictures and videos posted, Estere was seen rocking an oversized striped polo and black pants while Stella styled herself in a hat, headscarf, a shirt and some oversized gray jeans. Not only did Madonna get a shot with Billie Eilish and her daughters, there was another picture of the Barbie singer posing only with Stella and Estere, and looking like a million bucks.

Fans could not believe how grown up the girls looked, as one wrote, “Love this so much! They’re growing up so beautifully! Madonna, you look stellar and Billie looks amazing!” The Material Girl, as Madonna is lovingly called by her fans, is also mom to two more daughters, Lourdes Leon, 28, and Mercy James, 18, as well as sons Rocco Ritchie, 24, and David Banda, 19.

She had taken to Instagram earlier, talking up how quickly her youngest girls were growing up. On August 26, Madonna posted a birthday tribute for the twins, writing, “Estere and Stella!!! I blinked and you are almost teenagers. Time is a ferocious Beast!” Many fans seemed to agree, as one more commented, “OMG the girls are grown.”

Captioning the Instagram carousel, Madonna wrote, “It’s nice to get out,” while posting several other pictures of herself, looking stunning. It’s clear they had a great time at the concert, as Madonna also shared a video with Stella singing along to Billie’s performance of “Bird of a Feather,” while Estere seemed riveted in filming the stage. Fans were delighted to see Madonna with Billie Eilish, as many requested for a collab from the two music icons, while another simply seemed bowled over by their presence together, writing, “Imagine doing a show knowing that Madonna is watching, right there?”

This was also the first time that Madonna was spotted in public, less than two weeks after the death of her younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, who passed away from cancer on October 4. Two days after his passing, the bereaved sister took to social media to share a tribute, calling him “the closest human to me for so long” while also explaining that it was “hard to explain our bond.” To see Madonna in high spirits with her beautiful daughters cheered up her fans, and they showed her love with comments like, “Missed you, Madonna. Hope you’re OK!” Other fans also wrote in their support, sharing that they were glad to see she was good, and especially glad to see her at Billie Eilish’s concert, as “women supporting women!”