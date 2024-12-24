''Hottest 60 Y.O. on the Planet,'' Marisa Tomei Turns 60 and Looks More Stunning Than Ever

Marisa Tomei, widely recognized by today’s audience as the beloved Aunt May from the Spider-Man series, quietly marked her 60th birthday on December 4, 2024. Choosing to keep the occasion private, she refrained from sharing any glimpses of the celebration on her social media platforms. However, one post on X paid tribute to her milestone with a video montage. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, flooding the post with over-the-top reactions to her timeless appearance—and it’s clear why everyone is obsessed!

The internet recently erupted when a birthday tribute to the Spider-Man: No Way Home star went viral on X (formerly Twitter). The video showcased Marisa Tomei rocking a sleek black dress with lace panel details, lounging confidently on a couch. In a playful moment, she kicks up her bare leg not once but twice, then lowers it with a sassy hair flip and a smoldering glance at the camera.



Fans and X users were left in awe, marveling at the youthful radiance of the actress who has just turned 60. The account @AuxGod_ posted the said video of Marisa, along with the caption, “Happy 60th Birthday Marisa Tomei.” Fans simply could not get enough.

Fans flooded the post with reactions, with one enthusiast wondering, “What does Marisa do to look like that?” Another added, “She looks younger than most 30-year-olds.”



A third person noted, “Marisa Tomei and Susanna Hoffs will remain undefeated. 500 years from now there will be men creating art in their honor. The Second Renaissance will begin with men making Classical marble statues depicting these gorgeous American women at the peak of the American era.”



Naturally, Marisa Tomei seemed entirely unfazed by the buzz. When asked earlier this year about her thoughts on turning 60, she offered a refreshingly candid response: “I think it’s a silly thing to be quantified by.”

Marisa Tomei also shared some playful wisdom for her younger self, saying, “My advice to my younger self is keep partying and keep having fun, and do all the late nights and do everything that comes across your plate. That's the time to do it, really.''

Many fans reminisced about their long-standing admiration for Marisa Tomei, dating back to her Academy Award-winning performance as the unforgettable Mona Lisa Vito in My Cousin Vinny (1992). One smitten X user gushed, “I was in love with her in the mid-90s. Now it looks like I’ll be in love with her until she’s in her mid-90s.”

Curious fans couldn’t help but wonder about the secret behind Marisa Tomei’s seemingly ageless beauty. One user humorously asked, “What in the fountain of youth magic is this?” while another dubbed her as “the hottest 60-year-old on the planet.”



The star once shared her surprisingly low-maintenance approach to maintaining her youthful glow. In an earlier interview, she remarked, “I don't really do that [skin treatments]. I just never got in the groove. As I'm getting older, I realize that I need it more, but I still have to work at making it more a part of my routine.” With her sensitive skin, she explained that she has to “steer clear of some things.” However, when she does indulge, she opts for a luxurious treat: “a good facial massage,” ideally one so relaxing it puts her to sleep. Her straightforward routine proves that simplicity can sometimes be the key to timeless beauty.



With her seemingly ageless beauty, it’s no surprise that fans have jokingly dubbed Marisa Tomei a “vampire”—but in the most flattering way possible. The playful nickname has become a testament to her timeless charm, leaving admirers in awe of how she continues to defy the passage of time.