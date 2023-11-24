Me and My Husband Date Our Bridesmaid — My Family Hates It, but We’re Happy

A woman caused a wave of shock online after she admitted she and her husband have been casually dating their bridesmaid, and it all started even before they got married. The newlywed couple told their story in a web show and explained why the intricacies of their relationship.

Their unconventional relationship got them featured on a Youtube series.

Katey and Dan Babbage from Plymouth, UK, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in September 2023. However, they made headlines not for getting married, but for how they are in an open relationship with each other, which means they sometimes date their own friends. The couple, who met on Tinder in 2014, decided to open their relationship to others a few years into their relationship. Featured on Love Don’t Judge, a series and YouTube channel that highlights unconventional relationships thriving regardless of any societal pressure, the newlyweds shared their unique journey with the world.

They met the bridesmaid at a retreat.

In their Love Don’t Judge episode, Katey and Dan shared how it is to be romantically involved with Kirsty, the bridesmaid at their own wedding, who is married herself. As they continue to explore their open relationship and Katey’s bisexuality, the couple pushes aside the idea that it could get awkward, with Katey explaining it isn’t strange at all, since Kirsty, is one of her best friends. Kirsty’s husband, Tom, even emphasized in the show that despite their unusual romantic bond, “it’s just a normal friendship.”

The non-monogamy deeply affected her family ties.

The couple’s choices, despite personal, are often a source of criticism from others, and Katey didn’t shy away from detailing the impact they had on her family relationships. After confiding in her family about the open status of her relationship with Dan, 26, most of her loved ones cut ties with her as they deeply disapprove of their actions, finding them “disgusting.” They didn’t even show up for the wedding, something she attributes to fear of shame and the perception that Dan is who to blame for their lifestyle. Despite the strain on her relationship with her family, the 27-year-old stands by her choices and admits there’s no going back, even encouraging others not to shy away from exploring alternative relationship dynamics and promoting an attitude of “live and let live.” However, she does acknowledge that non-monogamy is not suitable for everyone.

They believe their lifestyle should be the new norm.

Following their appearance on the show, Katey and Dan revealed that many people in their social circles have since opened up to them about exploring non-monogamous relationships, highlighting that they believe non-monogamy to be more common than society may perceive. In fact, the pair are certain that if societal norms were to reset, non-monogamy would likely be the norm. The couple also dismisses stereotypes associated with alternative lifestyles like theirs, claiming there’s diversity within the non-monogamous community, with participants spanning various ages, races, and professions, which in their view challenges preconceived notions and fosters understanding. According to statistics, about 7% of UK adults have been in some sort of consensual non-monogamous relationship, as of 2019. On the other hand, in the US, half of Americans believe open marriages are somewhat or totally unacceptable. So, although it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, open relationships exist and Katey and Dan’s case shows they too can be healthy and successful.