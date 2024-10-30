Meet the 10 Men Who Made the List of World’s Most Handsome
Dr. Julian De Silva, a renowned facial cosmetic surgeon, applied the ancient Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty (1.618:1), a classic measure of ideal facial proportions, to scientifically identify the ten most handsome men in the world. According to this standard, the closer a face aligns with this ratio, the more visually appealing it is thought to be.
“These brand-new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful, and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” De Silva said.
10. Shah Rukh Khan
9. Idris Elba
8. Charles Melton
7. Nicholas Hoult
6. George Clooney
5. Jack Lowden
4. Robert Pattinson
3. Paul Mescal
2. Lucien Laviscount
1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Using this method, Dr. De Silva conducted a thorough analysis and identified Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the world’s most handsome man, based on scientific measurements of facial symmetry and proportions. Taylor-Johnson tops the list of those whose facial features best align with the Golden Ratio.
Take a look at the scientifically ranked list of the world’s most beautiful women here!