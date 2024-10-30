Meet the 10 Men Who Made the List of World’s Most Handsome

People
11 hours ago

Dr. Julian De Silva, a renowned facial cosmetic surgeon, applied the ancient Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty (1.618:1), a classic measure of ideal facial proportions, to scientifically identify the ten most handsome men in the world. According to this standard, the closer a face aligns with this ratio, the more visually appealing it is thought to be.

“These brand-new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful, and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” De Silva said.

10. Shah Rukh Khan

9. Idris Elba

Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection/East News

8. Charles Melton

Faye Sadou/Associated Press/East News

7. Nicholas Hoult

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

6. George Clooney

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

5. Jack Lowden

Invision/Invision/East News

4. Robert Pattinson

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

3. Paul Mescal

Ik Aldama/DPA/East News

2. Lucien Laviscount

Quoin Pics/Everett Collection/East News

1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Using this method, Dr. De Silva conducted a thorough analysis and identified Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the world’s most handsome man, based on scientific measurements of facial symmetry and proportions. Taylor-Johnson tops the list of those whose facial features best align with the Golden Ratio.

Take a look at the scientifically ranked list of the world’s most beautiful women here!

Preview photo credit Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News, Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads