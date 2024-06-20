Megan Fox’s Son, 11, Confidently Wears a Dress in New Pic, Creating a Heated Buzz

Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox’s ex-husband, exuded fatherly warmth in a recent heartwarming Father’s Day photo. The proud father of five appeared joyous in the snapshot. However, the focus soon turned to Megan Fox’s son, Noah, who confidently wore a dress. While some viewers appreciated the touching family moment, others reignited a debate about Noah’s choice of clothing.

On Father’s Day, Sharna Burgess, the actor’s fiancée, shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram, celebrating him on the summer holiday. In the snapshot, the 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star was seen with all five of his children, lined up by age, posing against a plain white backdrop.

Next to Green stands his son Kassius Lijah, 21, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, with his hands casually in his pockets. On the other side of Green are his three children with ex-wife Megan Fox — Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7 — lined up, playfully making faces and twirling their hair.

In the caption, Burgess described her partner as ’’an incredible Father.’’ She also wrote, ’’You are our provider, our protector, our Daddy that can do it all. And more importantly, our Daddy that always shows up and does what he says he will...’’



Fans online praised the adorable family, describing the post as ’’amazing’’ and ’’so CUTE.’’

And one particular detail caught the commentators’ attention: Noah, who is the oldest child Green shares with Megan Fox, was wearing a flowing white dress. Some fans were confused as one person wondered, ’’I thought he had all boys...’’ while another asked, ’’The boy is wearing a dress?’’

This is not the first time that Noah rocks a dress. His mother has even commented on it in the past, saying, “Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two.”



Fox added, ’’I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children — that they go to school with — have been taught and then repeat to them."

She continued, ’’I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says."