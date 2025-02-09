Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Son Has Fans Questioning One Detail About His Face

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have a son, Dylan Douglas, who looks a lot like his dad. He’s got the same charm and good looks, too. However, there’s something unique about him that fans can’t help but notice.

Dylan Douglas grew up in the spotlight, and fans can’t believe how much he resembles his dad.

People have gushed over his looks, saying things like, “Your mannerisms are just your dad!!” and “So proud of and impressed by the young man you have become!” While Dylan is undeniably handsome, fans couldn’t help but notice one key difference when his dad, Michael, shared a photo of him. It didn’t take long for people to point it out and start talking about it.

As Dylan has grown up, fans have loved seeing how much he takes after his dad and grandpa. But recently, some eagle-eyed Instagram users noticed something unexpected—he might be missing the famous Douglas chin dimple.

Michael got his signature dimple from his father, Kirk, and for years, it’s been a defining family trait. But with Dylan, it seems to have skipped a generation. Then again, maybe it’s just the lighting or the way he’s posing, because in some photos, there’s a tiny hint of it. Either way, it doesn’t make him any less handsome, fans still can’t get enough of his charm and good looks.

Fans couldn’t help but share their excitement, completely smitten with Dylan’s looks. One admirer swooned, “He’s adorable 🥰 How did he not get that famous chin dimple like his dad and grandfather?” while another playfully pointed out, “What? No dimple in the chin?! Very handsome.” Even without the signature Douglas dimple, Dylan has clearly inherited the family’s charm, elegance, and classic good looks. With his bright smile, striking features, and effortless charisma, he’s proving that he doesn’t need a dimple to turn heads. Fans can’t get enough of him, and honestly, who can blame them?