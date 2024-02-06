Miley Cyrus Left One Important Family Member OUT of Her Grammy Speech and Ignites Feud Rumors

The 2024 Grammy Awards were a monumental night for Miley Cyrus , the “Used to Be Young” singer, as her single “ Flowers ” secured victories in two significant categories: Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. Despite the joyous occasion, Miley’s thank-you speech raised eyebrows.

Miley Cyrus, 31, basked in the glory of her Grammy wins as she took the stage to accept the awards. “Flowers” not only earned her the Best Pop Solo Performance trophy but also grabbed the prestigious Record of the Year award. During her acceptance speech, Miley expressed gratitude to various individuals, including her team, collaborators on the song, and Columbia Records. However, her acknowledgment notably omitted her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Instead of mentioning Billy Ray, Miley gave a shout-out to her mother, Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus, and boyfriend Maxx Morando, who were present in the audience. The omission of Billy Ray Cyrus from her speech raised questions about the current state of their relationship. It was evident that the once-close bond they shared, marked by their collaboration on the Hannah Montana franchise, has undergone strains, especially since Billy Ray’s divorce from Tish in 2022.