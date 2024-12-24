Mom With 800 Tattoos Reveals Heartbreaking Reason She Can’t Celebrate Christmas With Her 7 Children

A 47-year-old mother has become a viral sensation for her striking appearance. Known as the UK’s most tattooed woman, she boasts over 800 tattoos that cover her body from head to toe. While her love for ink is undeniable, the reality of living with such a unique look has presented her with tragic challenges, especially during Christmas.

An inked identity that divides opinions.

Melissa Sloan is a loving mother of 7 children from Kidderminster, UK. She is fond of getting tattoos, a lot of them. More than 800 abstract and personalized designs cover her whole body. While her tattoos are a source of personal pride, they often provoke strong reactions from others. She admits that they make her life harder around holidays. “It’s meant to be a time of joy and celebration,” Melissa shares. She adds that due to the people's judgmental looks, her Christmas dinner with kids may not happen.

Despite her festive hopes, the reactions she receives from the public has made the task almost impossible. Particularly from supermarket staff. According to Melissa, the staff often look at her with fear, leaving her reluctant to shop for essentials like cranberry sauce and turkey.

Melissa feels like she doesn’t fit in.

Melissa’s struggles go beyond stares. She feels her tattoos have isolated her from enjoying ordinary activities, especially during Christmas. Simple outings have become fraught with discomfort. “I feel like I scare the supermarket workers,” Melissa explained. “They’ve given me terrified looks as I’ve walked by in the past.” To navigate the situation, she plans to send her husband and children to do the Christmas shopping. But, she views this solution as less than ideal.

Being heavily tattooed has impacted her life in many ways.

The challenges of being fully tattooed extend into other aspects of Melissa’s life. She recalls being barred from attending her children’s play. She had to watch it through a window instead. Attending festive events, like carol services or holiday dinners at pubs, has also proven nearly impossible. “Going to the pub is way out of the question,” Melissa reveals. A recent attempt to enjoy a Christmas drink ended abruptly when tensions escalated.

Finding a job is a daunting task.

Job search is also a huge problem for Melissa. She used to work as a toilet cleaner but claims employers now judge her based on her tattoos and refuse to hire her. According to Melissa, she recently applied for a cleaning job but was rejected because of her inked-up look. She explained that her tattoos seem to overshadow her willingness to work. At this point, she's willing to accept any job offer that comes her way. She also struggled to find a driving instructor. They either turned her away or were visibly scared of her. These experiences have left her longing for a more accepting society.

Melissa wishes people were more kind to her.

Melissa wants to be accepted for who she is. “Just because I’m covered head to toe in tattoos doesn’t mean I don’t deserve respect and kindness,” she adds. Her tattoos, while unconventional, do not define her worth as a person. Melissa hopes that by sharing her struggles, others will reconsider their judgments and embrace diversity. “I should be able to pop to Tesco with my kids and pick up Christmas essentials. But sadly, it’s just not possible.” Melissa’s story sheds light on the discrimination faced by individuals who don’t conform to societal norms.