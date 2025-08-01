My Childfree Best Friend Wanted to Babysit My Kids — It Nearly Broke Our Friendship

Jessica continued her story. “After the divorce, I was basically left to raise my girls alone. My ex just walked away. I didn’t really ask anyone for help, but Maya always had a sense for when I was struggling,” she shared. “Even though she had never babysat before, she’d often tell me, ‘If you ever need me to watch the girls, I’ve got you.’ I never pushed, but those words stuck with me.”

She went on, “So, when I recently had to deal with a major personal matter, I finally asked Maya if she could watch my daughters for two weeks. I gave her several chances to back out. I told her she could take them to drop-in daycare if needed or even call her own babysitter, and I’d cover all the costs.”

Jessica added, “Technically, we planned for two weeks, but the first week I stayed at her place with the girls to help them settle in. That way, she’d only have one full week with them on her own. While I was there, I walked her through every part of their routine, probably more than once. I’m a super cautious mom, and I just wanted to make sure she was comfortable.”