My Cousin Wants to Bring My Ex as Her Plus One to My Wedding

Most brides think about who their bridesmaids will be long before they get married. One bride selected her cousin for this special role, only to discover that this person, who recently started dating the bride’s ex, is planning to bring him as her guest for the big day.

“My cousin is currently dating my ex, with whom I ended things amicably. Although I no longer have feelings for him, I don’t want him at my wedding, a day that is incredibly important to me. I don’t want him there to potentially overshadow the happiness of the occasion. Additionally, their relationship is still quite new, and I worry that if they break up, my cousin will be glad that he’s not in any of the photos.”

“When my cousin brought up the issue of bringing her boyfriend as a plus one, I told her that she could not bring him. She became upset and tried to argue her case. Feeling frustrated, I finally told her that if she insisted on having him there, then I would rather she not be there at all. Now she’s angry with me.

I understand where my cousin is coming from, but I feel like she’s not considering my feelings and those of my partner, whom I also have to consider when planning our wedding. Am I in the wrong for standing my ground on this issue?”