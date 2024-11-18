My Coworker Got Fired Because of Me, I Hope She Learnt Her Lesson

When people make mistakes, it’s often easiest for them to point fingers at someone else or say others are in the wrong. Many don’t want to face the consequences of their actions, so they end up making others involved feel guilty or like they owe an explanation.

This Redditor had a big problem with a coworker at their new job.

“I have a medical alert service dog named Max who helps with a serious heart condition. He’s literally saved my life multiple times by alerting before I pass out. I started a new office job 3 months ago, and everything was fine until (let’s call her) ’Karen’ started her crusade against Max. It started small. She’d loudly announce, ’Pets aren’t allowed in the office’ every time she saw us. I explained repeatedly that Max is a service dog, not a pet, and showed her his documentation. She then started telling everyone I was ’obviously faking’ because I ’look too young to be disabled.’ Things escalated fast. She’d try to ’test’ Max by dropping food near him (he’s trained to ignore it). She reported me to HR weekly. But the worst part? She started purposely wearing strong perfume and spraying air freshener around my desk, which triggers my condition. Max alerted 3 times in one day because of this.”

“The final straw? I found out she was taking photos of me and Max and posting them in a Facebook group about ’fake service dogs,’ asking for ways to ’expose’ me. She included my full name and workplace. I took screenshots and went to HR. They fired her on the spot for harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Now my inbox is flooded with messages from her friends and family saying I’m a horrible person for ’getting a mother of 3 fired over a dog’ and that I ’should have just worked from home if I’m so sick.’ Here’s the thing — I actually feel horrible that she lost her job. Her kids aren’t at fault here. But she literally put my life at risk with the perfume stunts.”

Others shared their thoughts about the situation in the comments.

“You did what you had to for your safety. I went through something similar with a coworker doubting my disability accommodations. It’s tough, but protecting yourself is priority. Her actions led to her firing, not yours. Stay strong and focus on your health.” LunarLoveShine / Reddit

“The only response to give is that she shouldn’t have broken company policy and been a bad person. If she has behaved, she wouldn’t have been fired. If they continue to harass you, you will be looking into a lawsuit against all of them because they are also breaking the law.” Present-Range-154 / Reddit

“While it’s very kind of you that you could feel some sympathy over her getting fired while supporting three children, you should feel no guilt over it. Her getting fired was entirely her own doing.

You didn’t ask for her to be fired. Firing her was not your decision. It was your company’s decision, and it wasn’t even for your sake. They fired her because she was putting the company in serious legal jeopardy through her harassment of you.” Pandoratastic / Reddit

"Anyone that messaged you on her behalf, let them know that you forwarded this information to the police as part of the ongoing investigation for the doxxing. And actually do it because a paper trail is the only thing that offers you any type of protection. Also, it's not your fault she was fired. She was fired because she pushed every limit she was given and then went over the line." Ok_Passage_6242 / Reddit

“YOU did not ’get her fired.’ She got herself fired for engaging in gross misconduct, discrimination against another employee, and violating federal law. You did nothing wrong.” Legitimate-Sir-6236 / Reddit

Safety at work is really important.

In situations like this, safety should always come first. Setting boundaries is important, especially when someone’s actions cause harm. No job or responsibility is worth risking your health or well-being. It’s helpful to take a moment to think about how dangerous those actions really were and how they put your safety at risk. Harassment isn’t just an annoyance when it crosses the line—it’s something that needs to be taken seriously to protect yourself.

How to react if someone sends you provocative messages.

In challenging situations, it’s usually best to keep responses to messages short and focused on the facts. Staying clear and calm helps avoid unnecessary conflict. For example, focusing on key points like safety and well-being, using a simple explanation like, “The situation was affecting my health, so I had to take steps to protect myself.” If messages from others become rude or overly pushy, blocking them is a straightforward way to maintain boundaries. If the messages cross a line and feel aggressive or threatening, reporting them to HR or the platform where they came from is a smart step. Protecting our peace of mind and safety should always be a priority.