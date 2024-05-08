My Daughter-in-Law Is 7 Months Pregnant, and My Son Is Having Affairs With Other Women, I’m Desperate

Our reader, a 63-year-old woman, has sent us a letter and shared her very painful life story. The woman is desperate about the situation with her pregnant daughter-in-law and her own son, who’s cheating on his wife and has had multiple affairs with different women. He opened up to his mom and made her a bearer of this nasty secret, and now the woman is torn, and she doesn’t know what to do.

The woman shared her absolutely mind-stirring story in a letter to our editorial.

A woman, 63, who preferred to stay anonymous, has recently written a letter to our editorial. All she asked us about was to publish her letter and to ask other people for their opinions about her very complicated life situation. The woman opened her letter, saying, “Hello Bright Side, I’m fairly new to writing letters to editorials, but I really need advice and help in my very painful situation. I am desperate, and I don’t really know what to do in this life situation.” The woman shared, “My son, 30, has been married to his high-school sweetheart, Olivia, for 5 years now. Two weeks ago was my son’s birthday. He went out of state with some of his college friends to spend time at a nice resort. My daughter-in-law Olivia had chosen to stay in-state as she is heavily pregnant with twins and high risk (7 months).

I insisted that my son must cancel the trip and stay with his wife, but Olivia insisted they go have fun. So, I asked her to stay with me so she can stay in bed, and she finally accepted my offer with some pushing.”

The relationship between MIL and DIL are fabulous.

The woman continues her story, saying, “Now, I love my DIL Olivia. She is absolutely sweet, respectful, and she’s really like a daughter to me. Her own parents were not good at all, so we bonded easily as she was dating my son. We talk a lot daily and see each other very often.” The woman was first to notice that her son was behaving in a weird way. She wrote, “After my son got home from his trip, I could tell something was definitely off. He wouldn’t accept any treats I offered him, he even refused to kiss Olivia. He was instead giving her awkward hugs, and was overall incredibly cautious.

I got anxious and worried about his behavior, I didn’t like the way he treated his wife. I asked him over and over why he was acting so strange, but he beat around my questions, and then he just went home with Olivia.”

A painful confession hit the woman right in the heart.

The woman goes on with her story, saying, “Later, Olivia would tell me more of my son’s odd behavior. He moved into the guest bedroom, he totally refused to eat any of her meals, he became very distant and wouldn’t even hug her. Whenever I spoke to my son about it, I got one-word answers, or he would ignore the topic completely.” Then, the woman’s son approached her and made a shocking confession. The woman revealed, “Recently, my son came to my home in tears. He was clutching a folder filled with visibly crumpled papers. After I managed to calm him down a little, he told me that before his birthday trip and during it, he cheated on Olivia with many women.

What was even worse, was that he was diagnosed HIV-positive. I was speechless. I asked him why he was telling me and not his wife pregnant with twins about his affairs and his diagnosis. That’s when he begged me not to tell her about anything and to let him stay with me while he would think of his further actions.”

The woman is totally desperate after her son made the confession.

The woman wrote, “I told him that if he wasn’t going to tell his wife, I will. He then got furious, he was shouting and crying, saying how I’m going to rip his family apart before it’s even started because I refuse to let him have any fun and I don’t let him make his own decisions in life.” “He accused me of favoring Olivia and wanting to separate him from his children. I even had to call on my neighbor whom I am close with to help escort my son out of my home. And what was even stranger, that after he left, I looked at the papers he brought, and they were not medical results but some bank statements. Now, I honestly don’t know what to do.

I’m unsure about the whole situation, I don’t want to hurt anyone. I can’t help but think about how this will hurt Olivia and possibly her twins by telling her, and maybe my son is right, so please help me find a way to do this with minimal damage to my dear family.”