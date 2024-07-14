My Face Tattoos Cost Me Job Opportunities, and It Feels Like Discrimination

Ash Putnam, a 23-year-old social media influencer, recently garnered attention. Putnam, known for her unique look featuring face tattoos and a prominent septum piercing with a large silver ring, expressed her annoyance with the hiring process. She voiced concerns about the possible discrimination she faces due to her body art.

She was looking for a job.

Putnam applied for a job at a well-known retail chain but got an automated rejection email without any specific explanation. Suspecting that her visible tattoos and piercings might have been a factor, she decided to address the issue in person. When she visited the store, Putnam asked a manager about the reason she wasn’t hired. The manager explained that it was due to her lack of experience. Unsatisfied with this answer, Putnam questioned if her tattoos were the real reason. The manager denied it, but Putnam still had her doubts.

Putnam pointed out a larger issue: if she wasn’t hired due to her lack of experience, where can people like her find work? She asked, “How are teenagers and young adults, who haven’t had a job before supposed to get employed if these places are only hiring people with experience?” This problem heavily affects the job market today, regardless of whether someone has tattoos or piercings.

Putnam’s story touches on a bigger problem: job discrimination based on appearance.

The issue of job discrimination due to tattoos reflects wider societal tensions between personal expression and professional standards. Although body art is increasingly accepted in many cultural settings, some employers still see visible tattoos as unprofessional, which can influence their hiring choices. This bias means skilled candidates might be passed over because of their appearance, reinforcing a cycle of exclusion for those who express themselves through tattoos.

Putnam’s story highlights the ongoing debate about how employers view body art at work. She believes that tattoos and piercings don’t impact a person’s ability to do their job well. “I hate that my tattoos are such a defining factor for me getting a job or not,” she shared. “Just because I have tattoos doesn’t mean I’m not going to be a good worker.”

This story sparked a wide range of reactions on social media.

Putnam’s TikTok video, which has amassed 9.7 million views, ignited a heated discussion. Some former employees and hiring managers from the same store chain chimed in, confirming that visible tattoos and piercings could indeed affect hiring decisions. One user shared, “I used to be a hiring manager for TJ Maxx, and I will tell you it’s the facial piercings and tattoos.” On the other hand, many commenters supported the store’s stance, suggesting that individuals should be aware of the consequences of visible body modifications. One person remarked, “Most times when you flip the bird at society, society flips one right back.”