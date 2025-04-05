My Fiancée Dropped a Bombshell on Our Wedding Day, and It Cost Her the Marriage

For many people, hair is deeply tied to identity, confidence, and how they feel they’re perceived. If your fiancée has alopecia, she’s likely carried pain, shame, or fear of rejection for a long time. By hiding her condition, she may have been protecting herself from what she feared most: someone seeing her differently.

This doesn’t mean her timing was ideal, but it offers a window into the emotional weight she’s been carrying. Understanding her struggle might help you reframe the situation with more empathy.