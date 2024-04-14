My Girlfriend Ruined My Engagement Surprise Because I Forgot to Bring Her Glasses

Most of us imagine proposals as magical moments straight out of a fairy tale, where two hearts come together. Sadly, in this story, the reader’s fiancée unexpectedly wanted to leave that very night because of a single issue. Now, it feels like all the money spent on the proposal was wasted.

Our reader shared a story with us.

Thank you for trusting us with your problem! We’re sorry about the situation, and we’re ready to look at it from a different perspective.

Apologize to her.

It might not feel like a big deal to you, but your fiancée might rely heavily on her glasses or lenses due to her poor eyesight. Besides, sleeping with contacts on isn’t safe. It can lead to bacterial growth and potentially serious eye infections. Admit that you didn’t handle the situation well and apologize for upsetting her on what should have been a special occasion.

Reassure her.

Your fiancée felt like you missed an important detail that mattered to her, and that’s probably why she got upset. Reassure her of your love and commitment. Explain to her that in your excitement to plan everything for the proposal, you might have overlooked something important in a hurry. Assure her that your feelings for her haven’t changed, and you’re determined to figure this out together.

Give her space if needed.

After your proposal, you moved forward in your relationship pretty fast, which might have left her feeling a bit overwhelmed. On one hand, she’s likely happy that you took such a big step together. On the other hand, your oversight might have made her feel like you overlook the small things that matter to her. She could be experiencing mixed emotions, so give her some space to sort through them.

Learn from your mistake.

Take a moment to reflect on what went down and view it as an opportunity to learn and grow. Paying attention to the small things that mean a lot to both of you can really change the game in how you handle special moments and day-to-day stuff. Whether it’s remembering her glasses or respecting her skincare routine, being mindful of each other’s needs can bring you closer together.