My Husband Is Falling for Another Woman — I Don’t Know How to Stop It

Infidelity, a devastating breach of trust within relationships, can manifest in subtle yet profound ways, leaving people grappling with feelings of suspicion and betrayal. Below, a woman, found herself questioning her husband’s increasingly intimate interactions with another woman. Despite her initial trust, she now seeks comfort and guidance from the online community as she tries to figure out what to do next.

She wrote:

«I think my(f31) husband(m36) has a crush on another woman. He is a maintenance guy and has been helping this single mother a lot lately. I don’t mind him helping anyone at all, he has a kind heart and has always helped people, that’s what I love about him. Additionally, they started texting each other late at night. But I checked, and it’s only about friendship stuff.»

«So I was cool about it up until the other night when I caught a text from her saying she was scared that her ex was going to come around or something. So my husband wanted to go watch over her house, which ended up causing a fight between us.»

«Then, the other day, her car was broken, and my husband picked her up and her kids from work and school, and didn’t tell me he was doing this. And lately, I’ve noticed he’s been constantly „forgetting“ tools at her house, and I just have a horrible gut feeling they are either interested in each other or already having an affair at this point.»