My Husband Refuses to Shower More Than Once a Week, It's Gross

Bright Side reader shared her story about her husband and is seeking advice on how to handle the situation. She wrote, "My husband works 5 days a week, and he only showers on weekends. I’ve told him that he smells bad by midweek, but he just shrugs and says, “I’m too tired after work.”

For background, we have been married for almost a year and a half. During our first month together, I rarely noticed him going into our bathroom to take a shower. We both have jobs, so we rarely see each other preparing because I work in the morning while he works at night. Looking back, our schedule was funny.

Three months in, I was able to do work from home for my company. It was convenient since we are planning to have a baby. Then, I started to notice that he only showered once a week. I didn't notice back then because he doesn't smell at all. He also changes his clothes every day, so for my part, I didn't doubt. It bothered me, but I thought it would be rude to point it out."