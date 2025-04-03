My MIL Is a “Mommy Wife” for My Husband and They Both Treat Me Awfully, I’ve Had Enough

The desperate woman shared, (Edited), “My husband is always on Reddit, constantly giving strangers relationship advice, which is laughable considering how he treats me. He spends more time rating women’s bodies than talking to me. And my MIL is a pure nightmare, because she now has plans towards our, yet unborn, daughter.”

The woman added, (Edited), “Yeah, my husband has got plenty of time for Reddit but can’t be bothered to remember anything about my life. He’ll forget my birthday, our anniversary, even simple things like what I’m working on or what’s important to me, but he has a perfect memory for his work schedule and things that matter to him.”

“When we fight, he becomes incredibly hostile and always throws in a sarcastic ‘buddy’ at the end of his sentences, like I’m some acquaintance he can barely tolerate. And he never cleans. The house, the dishes, laundry—you name it, it’s all on me. It’s like he thinks being an adult is optional, as long as he’s got his job and his Reddit account.”

“The final straw came a few weeks ago. I’m 5 months pregnant with our first child, a daughter. My MIL started making comments about how she’ll have to teach her manners and how she’ll raise her to be ‘tough’ because I’m ‘too soft.’ When I told my husband that I didn’t want his mother to have too much influence on our daughter, especially with the way she treats me, he just laughed it off, saying his mother ‘means well’ and that I was ‘overthinking it.’”