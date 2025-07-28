My MIL Is Not Welcome Anymore—She Disrespected My Dog

Hi, Bright Side.

I (32F) live with my husband and our dog, Bruno, a 4-year-old rescue who’s become like family to me. My mother-in-law (MIL) has always made comments about how I treat him—saying things like, “He’s just a dog,” or “You treat him better than most people treat their kids.” I tried to ignore it. I thought she just didn’t understand how much he means to me.

Last month, she came to stay with us for a week. At first, everything seemed fine. She even pretended to be nice to Bruno. But then one day, I came home from work, and he was gone.

My MIL’s response? Absolutely chilling.

I asked where Bruno was, and without a shred of worry, she said, “Oh, he seemed like he needed some fresh air, so I let him out. Dogs aren’t supposed to be cooped up inside anyway.”

I panicked. I ran out looking for him—no leash, no idea where she’d even taken him. She had apparently tied him to a post a few blocks away, thinking he’d just sit and wait. But Bruno had chewed through the leash and disappeared.

I was heartbroken. Furious. I spent hours searching. Thankfully, a neighbor spotted him near their yard, scared but safe.

That same night, I asked my MIL to leave. I couldn’t look at her. She never even apologized.