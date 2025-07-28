Tell your husband, if you do the same with your MIL when she get dementia latter, will he accepts it ? If he said it will be a crime, say you can sue MIL for what happen to your dog. An eye for an eye, a teeth for a teeth.
My MIL Is Not Welcome Anymore—She Disrespected My Dog
Some people don’t understand how deeply we can love our pets. They think animals are just companions, not family. But for many of us, especially those who’ve rescued or been rescued by a pet, that bond runs deep. Sadly, not everyone respects that connection—and sometimes, the people closest to us hurt us the most by not seeing it.
A reader recently sent us her upsetting story, and we’re still trying to catch our breath.
Hi, Bright Side.
I (32F) live with my husband and our dog, Bruno, a 4-year-old rescue who’s become like family to me. My mother-in-law (MIL) has always made comments about how I treat him—saying things like, “He’s just a dog,” or “You treat him better than most people treat their kids.” I tried to ignore it. I thought she just didn’t understand how much he means to me.
Last month, she came to stay with us for a week. At first, everything seemed fine. She even pretended to be nice to Bruno. But then one day, I came home from work, and he was gone.
My MIL’s response? Absolutely chilling.
I asked where Bruno was, and without a shred of worry, she said, “Oh, he seemed like he needed some fresh air, so I let him out. Dogs aren’t supposed to be cooped up inside anyway.”
I panicked. I ran out looking for him—no leash, no idea where she’d even taken him. She had apparently tied him to a post a few blocks away, thinking he’d just sit and wait. But Bruno had chewed through the leash and disappeared.
I was heartbroken. Furious. I spent hours searching. Thankfully, a neighbor spotted him near their yard, scared but safe.
That same night, I asked my MIL to leave. I couldn’t look at her. She never even apologized.
Now, our reader is left struggling with how to move forward—not just with her MIL, but with her husband, who’s stuck in the middle and insists it was “just a mistake.”
1. Set Clear Boundaries With Your Mother-in-Law.
- Let your partner handle communication: If your relationship with your mother-in-law is strained, ask your spouse to be the main point of contact. This can reduce personal stress and prevent misunderstandings.
2. Strengthen Your Relationship With Your Spouse.
- Share your feelings honestly and explain why the incident was hurtful. Ask for your spouse’s support in enforcing boundaries.
3․ Rebuild Trust and Security for Your Pet.
- Spend extra time with your pet, maintain a predictable routine, and provide comfort to help them recover from the trauma.
4. Cope With Emotional Trauma.
- Acknowledge your feelings of anger, sadness, or betrayal. Suppressing emotions can hinder healing. Share your story with trusted friends, support groups, or a counselor. You’re not alone in this.
5. Decide on Future Contact and Boundaries.
- If needed, limit or pause contact with your mother-in-law to prioritize your well-being and your pet’s safety. Over time, reflect on what’s working and make changes as needed to maintain peace in your home.
Not everyone will understand the love we have for our animals, and that's okay. But if someone disrespects that bond—or worse, endangers it—they don't belong in our safe space. Pets may not speak our language, but they trust us with their lives.