My Mom Won’t Stop Criticizing My Choice to Stop Shaving

I showed my mom my unshaven legs, and she gasped in horror. “You look like a man!” she blurted out. I rolled my eyes and let it go.

A week later, she gave me an expensive electric razor as a birthday gift. Furious, I handed it right back, and she suddenly burst into tears. “I overheard your husband saying that body hair on women is disgusting. He said he’s embarrassed to be seen with you in public because of your legs.”