Bad Things Are Happening With My Pregnancy and I Think My Mom Is to Blame, Here’s Why

Sometimes, a mother-daughter relationship can be turbulent, with a lot of misunderstanding, guilt, and even scandals. Such a thing happened to today’s heroine, whose mother couldn’t accept the fact that her daughter decided to keep her pregnancy a secret from everyone. The woman had a solid reason for it and she didn’t expect that her mom would not only go super-angry about it but would even go that far to cursing her and her family and house. Since then, the woman’s life turned into a chain of negative events, and now she can’t come to terms with her mother because of her behavior.

A woman wrote us a letter and told her story which caused her a lot of trouble.

A woman named Christina, 35, has written a letter to our editorial. She opened it, saying, «I’m 4 months pregnant with mine and my husband’s first kids. We’ve found out that we are having twins. We were both incredibly excited. It must be said that it’s a high-risk pregnancy so we didn’t want to make a big announcement about it and decided to keep this information to ourselves until we know that both I and our babies are out of the woods.» Christina added that she did announce her pregnancy to her husband in a special way. The woman explained, «When I found out that I was pregnant, I made a small gift box to give to my husband and surprise him with the news. There were silly little things in that box, like a „World’s Best Father“ mug and a baby book to track all the baby’s first milestones. At that time I did not know yet that I was having twins, so there was just one pair of everything in the gift box. My amazing plan was that I would gift my husband the box when he arrived home from work, and tell him that we were expecting. Everything went just amazing my husband was absolutely happy. We had been trying for a while, and it was quite an exciting moment for us both.»

Christina’s mom found out about her daughter’s pregnancy and her behavior was outrageous.

Christina goes on with her story, saying, «The next day, my mom was visiting us and she went into my husband’s home office saying she needed to use the bathroom, it all happened while I was making lunch. She saw the gift box and all the contents of it, and ran out of the office like a bat telling me that my spouse was having an affair baby because he had a „secret dad box.“ At first, I was very confused, but eventually, I cleared it up for her that I had made the box because my husband and I were expecting. My mother was ecstatic about the news and immediately started calling her best friend to tell her the news. I asked her to wait until I was at least 4 months before we started telling people, and I asked her to keep the news to herself.» Christina added, «The whole community knew instantly, it was because my dear mother told everyone and asked them that they should also „keep the secret.“ It was all like middle school, and it was driving me crazy! She was constantly asking me about information from doctor’s appointments and I didn’t tell her a word. I kept it a secret from her that we were having twins and that the pregnancy was high risk, but she insisted that she had to be privy to all information as the „baby’s grandma.“ She also asked me to have her in the room with me when I give birth instead of my spouse, which I quickly rejected.»

Christina tried to talk to her mom, but this made things even worse for the woman.

Christina wrote, «My husband and I decided to meet my mom and talk to her about everything at once. We met her at a local cafe and she was very excited to see us. She must have thought this was a meeting to tell her everything she wanted. But we started our speech that she didn’t like at all.» The woman explained, «We told her that we love her and we’re really glad that she’s so excited to be a granny, but we feel that she robbed us of the chance to announce the pregnancy ourselves. We explained that she crossed a line by snooping in my husband’s office and by making absurd accusations of infidelity.» The woman explained to her mother that her actions had directly caused stress for herself and by extension the babies. But her mother showed zero understanding, she was raging and left in a very bad mood.

Christina’s mother went too far one day.

Christina wrote, «One day, my husband and I arrived home and found a note taped to the front door. It was from my mother and it was saying that she had put a curse on our house and our marriage, and she will only take it off once we allow her to have her rights as a grandparent.» The woman goes on, saying, «I don’t believe in this kind of stuff but I did have a thorough search of the house after we found this note and I found some hair and herbs under mine and my husband’s bed. I threw this stuff away and we forgot about it.» But things started going wrong after that day. Christina confessed, «Some weeks ago I was devastated to find out that I lost one of my babies. I had a rupture in my placenta and I didn’t go to the hospital earlier. It was only when I started feeling pain that I went to the hospital, but by then it was too late. As for my mom, she had a heart attack about a week ago on our front lawn. Since the cursing incident, she came to our house begging for forgiveness. But she did not specify any incident, she never said the words «I am sorry.» She would just yell that she had been «a bad mom.» The woman closed her letter, saying, «The night of her heart attack, my husband and I were out and came home to find my mom unconscious on the lawn. I immediately called an emergency, and they confirmed that she was dead as soon as they arrived. It has been a really tough time for me because despite everything, I loved my mother. Now I want to name my surviving baby after her, to honor her memory, but I will not be able to forgive her for the things she did to us.»