My Niece Mocked My Appearance — Yet Still Expected Me to Pay for Her Shopping Trip

Hi Bright Side!

I’ve always loved spending time with my brother’s daughter. Even though she’s thirteen now and has her own friends and interests, we’ve stayed close. I take her for lunch, we have movie nights, and I really treasure our one-on-one time together.

Side note, during the last couple of months, I’ve been struggling with how I look. I’ve recently been through a bad breakup. Let’s just say it hasn’t left me feeling — and looking — my best.

I wasn’t in the mood to hit the gym, and haven’t been taking good care of my diet as I used to. My niece always used to have a way to make me feel better when I was in a bad mood.

That’s why I was so excited about our shopping day. Problem is, my niece made a mean comment about my body right before we were about to leave. She looked me up and down and said, “Ew, is that your outfit? It’s sooo ugly.”

When I asked her what was wrong, she pointed at me and said, “It doesn’t look right on your arms.” It made me so sad... and angry. Probably because I always saw her as a sweet girl who’d never say such a thing.