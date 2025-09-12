My Parents Are Losing Everything, but My Husband Treats Them Like Strangers
Stacy’s letter to Bright Side.
Hi Bright Side,
My parents are in serious debt. They had to sell their home to pay it off and have nowhere to go now. So, I asked my husband, who is a landlord, to let them stay in one of his rentals for free, until they get back on their feet.
His response completely disappointed me. He said, “This is my business, I’m not a charity! They have to pay full price.” I went to tell my parents the next day, but my mom told me he called her first and told her that he offered her one of his places, but only in full price. So he basically just rubbed it in their faces that they have no money.
He’s so insensitive. He could’ve at least given them a discount or a couple months free just until they’re able to pay him back. Was he in the right to ask for full price?
Stacy D.
His lack of generosity is concerning.
Thank you, Stacy, for sharing your struggle. If your husband refuses to offer a rental for your parents, that is definitely off, especially if he already has other rentals that provide enough passive income for him to live comfortably. This lack of generosity is a bad sign and things can get worse in the future. You might need other things, and he might outright refuse to give you them because “he’s not a charity.”
You need to make your husband aware of how big his mistake was.
Separation is a big step, but it might make him realize how big his mistake was. He needs to realize that if he was put in the same situation, you wouldn’t blink an eye when helping his parents. This stingy behavior is just not fit for a comfortable and happy marriage, especially if you’re considering having kids.
Help your parents in other ways.
If you don’t have money to give your parents, you can try asking your relatives if they can stay over there for a few weeks or so, until they find a job. You can also offer them a place to stay in your house. If your husband refuses, tell him that you’re out of options.
Finding out that your husband is far from who you thought can feel like a big slap in the face. But, the best thing to do is give an ultimatum. Otherwise, living with a stingy spouse can lead to more hurt and despair. Just look at how stinginess can badly affect your life from these stories.