My Parents Are Losing Everything, but My Husband Treats Them Like Strangers

Hi Bright Side,

My parents are in serious debt. They had to sell their home to pay it off and have nowhere to go now. So, I asked my husband, who is a landlord, to let them stay in one of his rentals for free, until they get back on their feet.

His response completely disappointed me. He said, “This is my business, I’m not a charity! They have to pay full price.” I went to tell my parents the next day, but my mom told me he called her first and told her that he offered her one of his places, but only in full price. So he basically just rubbed it in their faces that they have no money.

He’s so insensitive. He could’ve at least given them a discount or a couple months free just until they’re able to pay him back. Was he in the right to ask for full price?

Stacy D.