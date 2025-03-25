I Went Into Debt to Support My Mom, Now I Deeply Regret It

Growing up, my mom always told me that family comes first. She was my biggest supporter, the one person I thought I could always count on. No matter how hard things got, she made sure I never felt the weight of our struggles.

My father was never around, and it was always just the two of us. She had to be both mother and father, and I never questioned her strength or decisions. She sacrificed so much for me—or at least, that’s what I believed.

So when she called me that night, crying and desperate, I didn’t think twice. I didn’t ask questions. I just did what I had to do. I thought her tears were real and emotions reasonable.