She WOULD NOT have "come to that conclusion on her own", because SHE WASN'T CHIPPING IN, EVERYONE ELSE WAS SUPPOSED TO. I actually did have a potluck wedding, in a town of 300 people in the Sierras. The ENTIRE TOWN WAS INVITED. My family came up from SF and brought food and decorations. My friends in town (only those WHO COULD AFFORD IT) baked and cooked AMAZING DISHES. Everyone in town ate that night. My husband and I paid for the BAND AND DRINKS (the people in town that drank LOVED IT😂. My friend with a 1946 SILVER SHADOW ROLLS ROYCE (that car was worth more than the whole town) drove us to the venue. Our "other limo" was a wheel barrow covered in a sheet, and it was fabulous. You should NEVER ASK FOR OR EXPECT MORE THAN YOU ARE WILLING TO DO YOURSELF. You say that you ALMOST ended your friendship, I hate to tell you but you DON'T HAVE A FRIENDSHIP, you have a LET ME SEE WHAT I CAN GET OUT OF YOUship. Move on to people who are not so insulting and cheap. Your "friend" needs you WAY MORE than you need her.
My Rich Friend Demanded I Bake Her Wedding Cake for Free, and My Refusal Almost Ended Our Friendship
Weddings are events that fill us with joy and emotion. Witnessing close people unite their lives for love is undoubtedly a memorable and beautiful moment. However, we cannot ignore that the preparation for these ceremonies is surrounded by a lot of stress. Perhaps for this reason, and to avoid going through the less pleasant part of a wedding, this future bride decided to turn to her relatives and friends, though in a rather peculiar way.
Am I awful for telling my friend her “free” wedding is unrealistic?
I am a member of a friend group in which one member is getting married. She announced her engagement to her fiancé a few weeks ago, and we were all happy for her!
Over the weekend, though, she shared more specific plans for the wedding, and that’s where things have kinda gone off the rails.
She said she’s been seeing a lot of people on TikTok and Instagram showing how to plan “free” weddings, where the couple spends zero dollars (aside from the marriage certificate fee, I guess). At first, I thought she meant a city hall wedding, which would be completely fine, but then she got to the details and her expectations for the ceremony.
She’s going to try and find someone with a large outdoor space to use (not formally a wedding venue) who will donate their area in support of “love”, she’s going to have all of her guests bring a potluck (with very specific assignments), she will have a friend officiate.
Another friend will do photography, then one will do the “save the dates” and invites, her family will do the flowers, including some harder-to-swing things like getting a large tent, decorations, wedding favors, speakers, band, etc. I’m not sure what her plan is for a dress.
What’s more is that she and her fiancé really aren’t poor, from what I can tell. She works as an accountant at a big company, and her fiancé does software sales. Plus, his parents are loaded. It sounds like they just want to do the free wedding thing for the sake of it.
That would be okay, but she is just shifting all of the costs onto other people (some of whom are probably less well off).
She told me that she wants me to make the cake, and then sent me some pictures “for inspiration”. The cakes were ridiculously elaborate. We’re talking multi-tier, fondant flowers, gold leaf, and one even had a hand-painted watercolor design. I’m not a professional baker; I just like to bake cookies and brownies sometimes.
I told her that those cakes would probably take me days to make, and they wouldn’t come out anywhere near as good. She kind of laughed that off and said, “Oh, it’s not about it being perfect, it’s just about everyone pitching in. It’ll be fun!”
I told her that, fun or not, what she was describing was basically her friends and family subsidizing her wedding (with time, money, and labor) and that it was unfair to expect people to spend so much on her “free” wedding.
I said that if she wants a free wedding, she should probably just elope or go to city hall, because this isn’t really free, it’s just free for her (I might have been a bit more forceful in my wording, but I didn’t swear or call her names or anything like that).
She got super quiet and just looked at me for a minute or so, and then left (with another one of our friends driving her home). Later that night, I got a text from that friend saying I had really hurt our friend’s feelings, and that even if the plans were a bit unrealistic, I should have just let her come to that conclusion on her own.
The bride-to-be then messaged me, just saying “Sorry, don’t worry about the cake” with no more context.
I am feeling pretty bad now, especially since she was so happy and excited, and she never really said anything mean to me. Perhaps I should have just gone along with the cake (since she said she wouldn’t be mad if it turned out badly), but I am worried that her wedding would not have been what she wanted. And I was also frustrated about the cake request.
What do the experts say?
In most groups, there usually is a friend who points out reality, a role that’s uncomfortable but indispensable. The affected friend prioritizes emotion (the excitement) over logic (practicality), which results in conflict.
Clinical psychologist Harriet Lerner would say that it is okay for a person to point out an unfair or unfeasible plan. However, the method of delivery determines how effective the message will be. Before introducing constructive criticism, the person should validate their friend’s feelings beforehand.
What strange requests have you seen at weddings? What has been the most uncomfortable truth you’ve told or been told?
Read next: I Refused to Go to My Best Friend’s Wedding Because of Her Special Request
This article is for entertainment purposes only. We do not guarantee the integrity, accuracy, reliability, or security of the content. Any action taken based on the information in this article is at the reader’s own risk. We assume no responsibility for any losses, damages, or consequences that result from using this content. Readers are advised to exercise their own judgment, take necessary precautions, and seek professional advice if attempting to reproduce any part of the content.
Comments
Unrealistic, selfish, entitled request. Don't even feel bad to rejecting it. Why you should feels guilty about it ?