My Rich Friend Demanded I Bake Her Wedding Cake for Free, and My Refusal Almost Ended Our Friendship

She’s going to try and find someone with a large outdoor space to use (not formally a wedding venue) who will donate their area in support of “love”, she’s going to have all of her guests bring a potluck (with very specific assignments), she will have a friend officiate.

Another friend will do photography, then one will do the “save the dates” and invites, her family will do the flowers, including some harder-to-swing things like getting a large tent, decorations, wedding favors, speakers, band, etc. I’m not sure what her plan is for a dress.

What’s more is that she and her fiancé really aren’t poor, from what I can tell. She works as an accountant at a big company, and her fiancé does software sales. Plus, his parents are loaded. It sounds like they just want to do the free wedding thing for the sake of it.

That would be okay, but she is just shifting all of the costs onto other people (some of whom are probably less well off).