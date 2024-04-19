My Stepdaughter Wants Her Negligent Bio Dad to Give Her Away on Her Wedding, I Feel Humiliated

A man, 65, wrote us a letter, and his story was so full of emotions that we could feel how he was almost crying. The man shared a story of his relationship with his stepdaughter, whom he raised and loved as his own. The woman is now getting married, and her stepfather was expecting to be giving her away on her wedding day, just like her dad. But things suddenly took an unhealthy turn, and the man is asking our readers for advice on how to act in his very complicated life situation now.

The man raised his stepdaughter like his own and did a lot for her.

A man, 65, whose name’s Adam, wrote a letter to our editorial, and he couldn’t keep his emotions to himself while sharing his painful story with us. He opened his letter, saying, «My stepdaughter Lisa is getting married to the love of her life in just 1 month. The planning of her wedding has consumed most of her and my wife’s life for the past 6 months.» Adam gives out more details of the story, saying, «I raised Lisa, I loved her with all my heart. I remember waking up in the middle of the night when she was a baby, and she was crying. I would hold her in my arms and comfort her all the time. Lisa is now all grown up, and she is a very smart and independent young woman. She graduated from the university with honors. I paid for her to go to college, though the school was a state-owned, it still cost around $40K.

During her college and after her graduation she had been living with us and I helped her in all her endeavors. She didn’t have a job for quite a long time, because she was in search of a decent place to start her career from, and one day she became uncomfortable because of having to live with us. So, I bought her an apartment, and I also bought her a car.»

Lisa’s biological dad has always been very negligent, but did earn a good attitude from Lisa.

Adam goes on with his story, saying, «From time to time, Lisa’s deadbeat biological father would pop into her life. Whenever he showed up, Lisa would fawn all over him. Although this man has not contributed a single cent to her education or paid any child support, he’s always been treated with respect and love. Lisa adores him and wants him badly in her life. He, in his turn, pays her back by constantly breaking her heart, and this man never keeps a single promise that he made her.» Adam revealed that things started to get very unhealthy when Lisa began to prepare for her special day. The man wrote, «The wedding venue can hold 300 people maximum. I gave Lisa and her husband-to-be a list of 15 people that I wanted to be invited. It should be mentioned that I am paying for everything.

They told me that was no problem, and they promised they would take care of it. So I immediately let these people know they’d be getting an invitation, and they should save the date. Some days after, I met one of my friends on this list at the golf and asked if he was coming. He shocked me telling that he wasn’t invited. He told me that he got an announcement, but not an invitation.» Adam added more details, saying, «My friend showed it to me, and it was just an announcement, my name was nowhere on it. It had Lisa’s dad’s name and my wife’s name, and not mine.»

Adam was mistreated even more, and he couldn’t hold his true emotions.

Adam goes on with his complicated story, saying, «After I revealed that my friend wasn’t invited, I had a pretty big argument with my wife. I also found out that none of my list of 15 ’made the cut’ for the final guest list because ’300 people is very tight.’

I was very angry and disappointed, but I could do nothing, and the important people in my life had already been offended. My wife said, ’I might be able to get a couple of people in as an exception.’ But that was an ultimate slap in my face. So, I was really boiling.» Things got even worse, according to Adam, when he found out one more detail about his stepdaughter’s wedding. The man wrote, «Recently, we had a family dinner with our future in-law’s family and us and there was a surprise guest. This was Lisa’s biological dad. At this dinner, my stepdaughter proudly announced that her ’real father’ was going to give her away on her wedding day. This news was met with a chorus of ’Oh how lovely’ and ’How wonderful.’»

Adam couldn’t stand this anymore, and he spoke out.

Adam revealed, «I felt very angry and very disrespected. I was shaking. I took a few seconds to gather my composure, because I just wanted to cry at that moment. Once I was sure I was able to speak normally, I got up from my chair and said I’d like to say a word.» And here’s the speech that a frustrated stepdad delivered on that day. Adam wrote, «I said that it has been my huge pleasure to be a part of this family for so many years. I said that I owed a debt of gratitude to bride and groom, because they have opened my eyes to something very important. And then I explained that they both have showed me that my position in this family is not what I once thought it was.

I have been holding the position of an ATM, perfect for a stream of money, but not much else. And then I concluded that, as soon as I have been replaced as host, both on the invitations and in the ceremony, I was resigning my financial duties as host to my successor, Lisa’s real father. I wished all the best to the happy couple and left.» Adam said that since then he’s been living alone, and his stepdaughter tried to contact him several times, but the man is so offended that he isn’t willing to speak to her anymore. He closed his letter, saying, «I feel betrayed and broken. I want to know if I’m overreacting. What would you do if you were in my shoes?»