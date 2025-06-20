My Wife’s Toxic Ex Is Furious With Me—And I Couldn’t Be Happier About the Reason

Anyway, last season he refused to split the cost for their son’s traveling volleyball fees and costs (over $1000). She wanted to give him a chance to split it to show he supports his son, but he said he already paid for a summer pass to the community center for him ($200!!), so he’s done his part and won’t split the volleyball cost.

It’s not about the money to us, so we said, “Fine, we’ll cover it.”

This season, she offered him the same chance. But this time, he wrote a LONG dissertation going back 15 years to expenses he had to cover and things he’s done, and then when she divorced him (he cheated), he had to pay for this and pay for that and on and on and on.