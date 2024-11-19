New Cancer Treatment Brings Mom From Terminal Diagnosis to Cancer-Free in Just 21 Weeks

A mother, who was told she had only weeks to live following a stage IV cancer diagnosis, now credits an innovative chemotherapy treatment for saving her life one year later. This alternative method, known as “personalized chemotherapy,” specifically targets cancer cells while preserving healthy ones. This is her miraculous story.

Tammy Morrow had enjoyed decades of good health. However, in December 2023, when she visited a doctor expecting to treat a simple stomach bug, she was shocked to learn she had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. The 55-year-old mother shared that the cancer had already spread to her bones, lymph nodes, liver, and other areas. It soon became clear that her condition was too advanced for conventional treatments. “You’ve probably heard that expression, all the blood rushes out of your face,” Tammy revealed. “That’s exactly what I felt like. All the blood rushed out of my face.”

The doctor informed her that without starting chemotherapy immediately, she would have only weeks to live. “I received one round of traditional chemo in the hospital. After just the one treatment, all of my hair fell out within just eight days. The rapid hair loss demonstrates the systemic nature and toxicity of traditional chemo,” Morrow explained. Despite this, she never lost hope. “I think I pretty much just decided that I was going to live,” she said. Later, Morrow’s oncologist informed her that she likely had only a few months left. However, she was determined to seek another option. In her search, she discovered Envita Medical Center in Scottsdale, which provides an innovative cancer treatment known as Genetically Targeted Fractionated Chemotherapy (GTFC).

The clinic integrates conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. Doctors tailor cancer treatments for each patient using comprehensive DNA testing. “From that, they determine how does my particular cancer respond to chemotherapy drugs, because there are lots of them, and then to other homeopathic, naturopathic medications,” Morrow explained. “When I arrived at Envita, I was not taking in food orally, and for almost three months, I had to receive all of my nutrition from a catheter delivered directly into my veins,” the patient revealed. This is when she started undergoing GTFC treatments, which she describes as “essential to survival.”

“I can’t get that care anywhere else, as much as any doctor would want to give it,” Tammy said, affirming her decision to choose Envita for her treatment. She expressed deep gratitude to the doctors for always taking the time to explain the rationale behind her treatment plan. “I always felt very confident that my needs were being addressed and anticipated and met, as much as could be met,” she added. Furthermore, Morrow admitted that she would not be alive today if she had not received care at Envita. Envita’s treatment was micro-dosed and genetically targeted, which, according to their website, is gentle on the patient but powerful against the cancer. “The treatment was every single day, pretty much five days a week,” Morrow explained.

This advanced approach is designed to enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatment while minimizing the risk of treatment-related side effects, which in some cases can be fatal. Fortunately, her recent blood tests have all shown no signs of disease, and her latest PET scan in May confirmed she is cancer-free. “In just 21 weeks, my diagnosis changed from terminal to normal,” she shared.

Today, Morrow shares her journey to inspire hope in others facing similar struggles and urges everyone to take their health seriously, regardless of how well they may feel. “I just didn’t do all of the regular checkups that I needed to,” she said. “Definitely do that, even if you feel well.”