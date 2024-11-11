Doctor Treated Girl with 90-Degree Bent Neck for Free After 12 Years of Pain

For most children, friendships are formed with classmates, neighbors, or sometimes even a cherished stuffed toy or pet. But for 13-year-old Afsheen Gul from Pakistan, her childhood was far from typical. She never had the chance to attend school or play with friends, a consequence of an accident when she was just 10 months old. She fell from her sister’s arms, leaving her neck bent at a 90-degree angle. However, Afsheen’s life took a hopeful turn when an Indian doctor offered to correct her curved neck at no cost. This is Afsheen’s heartwarming story.

For the next 12 years following the accident, the little girl lived confined to her home. Her parents took her to the doctor, who prescribed medication and placed a belt around her neck for support. However, despite these efforts, her condition continued to deteriorate.



Later, Afsheen was diagnosed with atlantoaxial rotatory dislocation, a spinal rotation disorder that affects neck movement. She also has cerebral palsy, which delayed her ability to walk and speak, putting her even further behind her peers. “She could not walk, eat or talk. She used to just lie on the ground and we used to help her with everything,” Afsheen’s mother, Jamilan Bibi, explained, adding that they could not afford additional treatment for her condition.

In February 2018, Afsheen was admitted to Agha Khan University Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest private hospital. The doctors informed her family that surgery was an option, but they only gave her a 50% chance of survival. After requesting time to consider the procedure, Afsheen’s parents brought her home, feeling disheartened by the lack of support from government officials to help continue her treatment. However, Afsheen’s story gained attention in 2019 when British journalist Alexandria Thomas covered her condition and highlighted her family’s financial struggles. With the support of an independent childcare organization, the family applied for a medical visa and traveled to India.

The British journalist also connected them with Dr. Rajagopalan Krishnan, a specialist in complex spinal surgeries at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. After speaking with Afsheen’s brother, Yaqoob Qumbar, Dr. Krishnan offered to perform her surgery free of charge, marking a pivotal moment in Afsheen’s journey.



Mr. Qumbar recalls that it was an incredibly challenging time for Afsheen and their family. “Dr Krishnan told us that her heart or lungs may stop beating during the operation.” But he brought hope to the family. Qumbar mentions that although they had reached out to several doctors during that time, none were as “sensitive and kind” as Dr. Krishnan. “Due to his efforts and supervision the operation was successful,” he added.

Afsheen underwent two significant surgeries before the main neck surgery, followed by another major operation. In the primary surgery, Dr. Krishnan and his team performed a six-hour procedure to attach Afsheen’s skull to her spinal cord. The skull was then secured to the cervical spine with a rod and screws to keep her neck aligned. After the surgery’s success, Dr. Krishnan explained that Afsheen would not have survived much longer without the treatment.



However, she is now “smiling and talking,” her brother, Mr. Qumbar, shared. According to him, in the following 4 months, Afsheen has begun to walk, talk, and eat independently. However, despite her progress, there are still challenges—she remains slower than other children, and many often judge Afsheen for it.

“This is probably the first case of its kind in the world,” her doctor acknowledged. He noted that her wounds have healed and that he checks in with her weekly over Skype. “She is a little weak and is still unable to go to school, but the doctor says that will get better with time,” explained Qumbar, “We are so happy—the doctor saved my sister’s life. For us, he is an angel,” the grateful brother added.