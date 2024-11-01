“RIP Boyfriend, Hello Fiancé,” Nina Dobrev Is Engaged — Here Is Everything We Know

True fans of The Vampire Diaries always hoped Nina Dobrev would end up with Ian Somerhalder. Their chemistry on screen was electric, and many wished for their romance to continue off-screen. Although they dated in the past, fate took them in different directions. Just yesterday, Nina surprised everyone by getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Shaun White.

Shaun, 38, surprised Nina, 35, with a 5-carat diamond ring beneath an elegant arch of white roses at the Golden Swan restaurant. Completely caught off guard, Nina recalls being so shocked that she just froze, unable to believe the magical moment unfolding. After she said yes, the couple celebrated the good news with their friends.

Shaun went to great lengths to keep the proposal a secret, even sending Nina a fake invitation to a glamorous dinner with Anna Wintour! When she arrived at the restaurant, she was in for a surprise: it wasn’t just dinner — it was a proposal. Shaun was waiting there with a photographer to capture the unforgettable moment. “He made the invite look so legitimate,” Nina shared. She later posted the photos on her Instagram, captioning them, “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.”

Nina and Shaun began dating in 2019 and went public in 2020, sharing a memorable haircut post. Since then, they’ve enjoyed adventurous projects together, like renovating Nina’s West Hollywood home. In 2023, Shaun hinted at future plans, saying he was ready to explore life with Nina without pressure.

The couple’s journey began in 2012 at an awards show, but they didn’t truly connect until 2019 at a Tony Robbins event. Shaun remembers being amused at how Nina’s celebrity status quickly got them a table at a packed restaurant.

After four years together, the couple’s bond is stronger than ever, ready to build new memories as they plan their wedding. It’s essential to find adventure, laughter, and support all in one person, and it seems Nina has discovered that in Shaun.

