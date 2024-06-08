"Not Aging Well," Jennifer Aniston, 55, Radiates Charm, But Some Are Surprised by Her Appearance

Jennifer Aniston, 55, attended her latest event in a stunning crimson dress. And while the 55-year-old Friends star looked undeniably radiant, many people were taken aback, noting that the star seemed to look different.

The actress stole the spotlight on Sunday, at the Emmy FYC event celebrating her acclaimed series, "The Morning Show."

Aniston, famous for portraying TV journalist Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ program, looked breathtaking in a chic sleeveless gown as she appeared at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

She exuded allure in a dark red gown decorated with a floral motif, highlighted by a coordinating ruby necklace that adorned her neckline. Although numerous admirers praised her sophisticated look, some remarked on how much her appearance had changed.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

An observer noted, ''Not aging well.'' Another wrote, ''Jen is desperately trying to hold on to her old Friends looks. It can't happen, she is much older now [...]'' A third added, ''Jennifer Aniston looks very different...''

Someone else remarked, ''Just shows that money cannot buy youth. Hollywood stars age just like the rest of us, and all the expensive procedures that they pay for cannot hide the passage of time.''

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News