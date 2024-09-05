“Not Classy,” Nicole Kidman’s Deep Cleavage Sparks Controversy, but Some People Are Defending Her

Nicole Kidman recently made waves online after her latest red carpet appearance, where she wore a daring dress that showed off her cleavage. While some critics were quick to claim that the 57-year-old actress is "too old" to wear such revealing outfits, her fans came to her defense, emphasizing that style has no age limit.

Nicole Kidman, 57, turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming Netflix limited series, The Perfect Couple, wearing a stunning black dress that shimmered under the lights. The floor-length gown featured a sleek, flowing design that accentuated her figure, while its bold, deep-cut neckline added a touch of daring glamour to her look. As she walked the red carpet, the dress glistened and caught the attention of everyone in attendance, instantly making her one of the night’s standout stars.

A video of Kidman arriving at the event quickly went viral, prompting a flurry of online comments about her bold fashion choice. While many fans praised her daring style and timeless beauty, the deep cleavage on display became a focal point for discussion. Not all the feedback was positive—some critics took to social media with harsh remarks, questioning her choices. Comments such as, "Too old for that dress," surfaced, alongside another saying, "Not a fan of such exposure on the top half. It’s just not classy at all." Despite these negative remarks, the conversation highlighted a divide in opinions regarding fashion, aging, and public expectations of women in the spotlight.

In response to the criticism, Kidman's fans rallied to her defense, flooding the internet with messages of support and admiration for the actress's bold look. Many praised her confidence and applauded her decision to wear what she loves, regardless of age. Comments like, "It's never too old, kudos to beautiful ladies," and "THIS DRESS LOOKS AMAZING ON HER!" echoed across social media, reinforcing that most people were in awe of her striking outfit and her beauty. The overwhelming positivity demonstrated that, for many, Nicole Kidman continues to be a fashion icon who is unafraid to challenge norms and redefine elegance on her own terms.

