Prince William and Kate Step Out with Their Kids, But Everyone’s Eyes Are on This One Detail About Prince George

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis made their long-awaited return to the spotlight, stepping out for the first time in six months to support their mom, Kate Middleton, at the "Together At Christmas" carol service. The kids looked so grown up, especially George, who seemed almost unrecognizable compared to the last time we saw him. All eyes were on him!

Kin Cheung/Associated Press/East News

The royal family made a striking appearance together at a Christmas event, with Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—looking incredibly coordinated in festive outfits. The boys wore red ties, while Charlotte and Kate donned elegant red overcoats. Later, the kids joined their mother in reading heartfelt handwritten holiday messages by the Christmas tree before participating in some joyful carol singing. Ahead of the event, Kate shared a touching letter with attendees, expressing her love for Christmas, and describing it as a time for celebration, reflection, and connection. She emphasized the importance of slowing down during the season to embrace love, kindness, and forgiveness, adding that "Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest time".

Aaron Chown/Associated Press/East News

This year, the royal kids have kept a lower profile than usual due to Kate's health scare. Their most public appearance came in September, when the family shared a video after Kate completed her chemotherapy, showing the kids in playful moments with their parents and Middleton grandparents.



The event comes at the end of a challenging year for the royal family, marked by Kate Middleton’s brave journey through her cancer diagnosis. When she shared the news earlier this year, Kate revealed that she and Prince William had focused on processing and managing the situation privately, prioritizing their young family’s well-being. “As you can imagine, this has taken time,” she said.

AARON CHOWN/AFP/East News

Adding a touching personal element to the evening, George, Charlotte, and Louis carried handwritten notes to hang on the "Kindness Tree" outside Westminster Abbey. Guests were encouraged to dedicate decorations to someone who had been a source of support in their lives, making the moment especially poignant for the family.

The biggest surprise among the kids was how much little George has grown—he's way taller than we remember, and lots of people online have noticed. "Prince George is certainly going to be tall like his father," someone commented, pointing out the change. At 11 years old, George, second in line to the British throne, looked sharp in a dark suit and red tie, with his hair neatly combed.

© princeandprincessofwales / Instagram , ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/East News ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/East News

Prince George has always attracted a wave of compliments since he was a little boy.