Princess Catherine Is Preparing for Her Role as Queen, and the Timing Is Becoming Clear

After a tough year and making memorable appearances at big events, the Princess of Wales is now spending the rest of the summer out of the spotlight as she continues her battle against cancer. Even though she's going through chemotherapy, she's staying incredibly calm and already thinking about the future, making plans for what's to come.

People close to the palace say that the princess is preparing herself for her future role as queen . To not only survive, but also thrive in the royal family , one has to be extremely strong. The strict hierarchy of the palace can be intimidating, but Kate's confidence shines through. She knows that one day she will be the most important woman in the family and the entire country, so she's making sure her voice is heard.

To help her get ready, the Princess of Wales has turned to someone who understands the role of queen consort very well: Queen Camilla . The two women have found strength and inspiration in each other, sharing this extraordinary and unique destiny that sets them apart from others.

At the same time, with King Charles facing his own fight against cancer, Catherine realizes that she and her husband, Prince William, might have to take the throne sooner than they expected. For now, she's choosing to put her family and children above everything else.

Like many who have faced serious illness, Kate has decided to focus on what truly matters to her, and for her, that's her kids. The palace has acknowledged that Charles' cancer remains a serious concern, and the hope that he will live as long as his mother or father is fading. This harsh reality has made Catherine understand that there may only be a few years left. She wants to use this time to nurture her children and do everything she can to prepare them for the life that lies ahead.