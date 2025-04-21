"Rare and So Scary!" Meghan Markle Reveals the Truth About Her Postpartum Health Issue
In the latest episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan Markle candidly discussed the complexities of postpartum life, shedding light on her personal experiences with motherhood, health challenges, and the emotional toll of balancing family and professional responsibilities.
During her conversation, Meghan expressed her deep love for being a mother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, stating, "I love being a mom so much. It's my favorite thing." However, she also acknowledged the difficulties that come with the role, especially when both children were recently ill. She emphasized the importance of honesty and self-compassion in motherhood.
Meghan also opened up about her experience with postpartum preeclampsia, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition characterized by high blood pressure after childbirth. She described the ordeal as "so rare and so scary," noting the challenge of managing such a serious health issue while fulfilling her roles as a mother and public figure.
Reflecting on the emotional impact of her miscarriage, Meghan shared insights into the process of coping with loss and the importance of resilience. She related her experience to that of Saujani, who also faced similar challenges, underscoring the shared struggles many women endure in silence.
Reflecting on her experience with a rare postpartum medical condition, she shared, "You're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly. And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children — but those things are huge medical scares."
Throughout the episode, Meghan highlighted the significance of self-awareness and the courage to seek help, advocating for greater openness about the realities of motherhood.
