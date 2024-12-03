“Really, Girl?” Angelina Jolie Wears an Unusual Red Carpet Look That Divided People

After stepping back from the spotlight, Angelina Jolie is turning heads on red carpets everywhere, radiating her timeless beauty and unmistakable style. But at her latest premiere, fans couldn’t help but notice something different about her look—something that made her stand out even more than usual.

D Avanzo/Mangiarotti/IPA/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Angelina Jolie brought effortless style to the 2024 Torino Film Festival, stepping onto the red carpet in Turin, Italy to premiere her latest directorial project, Without Blood. Skipping her usual heels, she rocked a pair of black flats, proving you don’t need sky-high stilettos to steal the show.

D Avanzo/Mangiarotti/IPA/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Jolie has been turning heads with promoting her films. Without Blood, her fifth time in the director’s chair, stars Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir in a powerful story about revenge, memory, and healing. Based on Alessandro Baricco’s novel, the film had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and is now making waves in Italy. The night got even more special when Jolie was awarded the Stella della Mole, a well-deserved nod to her incredible career as a filmmaker and actress.

D Avanzo/Mangiarotti/IPA/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Angelina rocked a black pencil skirt with side slits, a loose V-neck sweater tucked in just enough for a relaxed yet polished vibe, and a chic camel trench coat from Brunello Cucinelli draped over her shoulders. Jolie kept things simple but striking, pairing the look with black ballet flats, minimal jewelry, and her long blonde hair styled sleek. Her glowing, natural makeup with soft pink lips added the perfect finishing touch.

Giulio Lapone / AGF/AGF/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

But it was her choice of flats that got everyone talking. While ballet flats have been a major trend this year, not everyone embraced them. Social media lit up with mixed reactions, as some loved the practical elegance, while others critiqued her departure from the typical towering heels, with one user joking, “Flats? Really, girl?😂” and another exclaiming, “Mother had on no heels?? I’m shook.” Despite some playful jabs, the response was largely positive. Fans praised her effortless beauty, with one saying, “Angie started looking better here in the latest photos somehow,” while another gushed, “She’s aging beautifully.” Of course, there were plenty of adoring remarks like, “She’s always so flawless😍😍,” proving that Jolie can rock any look and still leave everyone mesmerized.

Angelina Jolie’s latest red carpet appearances have been the talk of the town, sparking conversations, much like her recent public outing with her son after years of keeping a low profile.