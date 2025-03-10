Rihanna Shares Delivery Room Photos With Her 2 Kids, People Praise Her for Raw Honesty
Rihanna is celebrating being a mom this International Women’s Day. On March 8, the Diamonds singer, 37, shared two sweet photos on Instagram, one taken right after she had her first son, RZA (now 2), and another after welcoming little Riot Rose, who’s 19 months old. But one detail caught everyone's attention. Let's break it down.
In true Rihanna fashion, she looked effortlessly glamorous even in the delivery room. In the first photo, she’s rocking a gold necklace and pearls while holding newborn RZA. And in the second? She’s casually wearing pink sunglasses after giving birth to Riot. Because, of course, she is. "And yes, I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses… don’t ask, a lot was happening," she joked in the caption.
She famously revealed her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, and baby Riot arrived that August. A source later told PEOPLE that Rihanna felt her family was "complete" and that being a mom was everything she ever wanted. And while she absolutely lives for her boys, she admitted that sometimes they play favorites—and it’s not her. In a recent interview, she joked that her sons seem to love their dad more.
Rihanna’s fans couldn’t get enough of her delivery room photos, and the comments were filled with love and admiration. Many praised her for keeping it real, with one person pointing out, “The most important woman in this world didn’t care about having her face done or her hair done up. You are so real & raw.”
This comment got a huge response, with 21.1K likes! It really shows how much people appreciate Rihanna for being so real and open. Fans love that she’s unapologetically herself, even in such a personal moment. It’s clear that her honesty inspires so many people.
Others showered her with appreciation, calling her an icon. “Happy National Women’s Day, my Iconic Sister. From breaking records to breaking the internet, you do it all effortlessly. Love you endlessly, MommyRiRi,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Whenever I think of you, I always think I can be happy as a fairytale.”
Of course, there were some lighthearted reactions too. One fan even joked, “Girl, you scared me, I thought you had another baby!”
