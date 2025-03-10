Rihanna Shares Delivery Room Photos With Her 2 Kids, People Praise Her for Raw Honesty

Rihanna’s fans couldn’t get enough of her delivery room photos, and the comments were filled with love and admiration. Many praised her for keeping it real, with one person pointing out, “The most important woman in this world didn’t care about having her face done or her hair done up. You are so real & raw.”

This comment got a huge response, with 21.1K likes! It really shows how much people appreciate Rihanna for being so real and open. Fans love that she’s unapologetically herself, even in such a personal moment. It’s clear that her honesty inspires so many people.