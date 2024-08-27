Robert De Niro Makes a Splash on His 81st Birthday With Shirtless Pics

Robert De Niro, one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, recently celebrated his 81st birthday with a splash, literally, by jumping off a yacht. His daughter, Drena De Niro, honored the occasion by sharing photos and videos on her Instagram, paying tribute to her dad.

PHOTOlink/Everett Collection/East News , Bruja/Thibault, PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS

Robert De Niro’s oldest daughter, Drena De Niro, shared a video of her father leaping off a yacht in honor of his 81st birthday. “Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Love you with all my ♥️♥️♥️ #BobbyD forever ✨👑.” In the video, the shirtless actor jumped off a yacht into the ocean, wearing only a pair of red-and-blue striped swim shorts.

Shortly after the post gained traction online, fans flocked to celebrate the actor, praising his impressive fitness. One fan wrote, “Happy birthday to the OG!!!!! May we all look this good at this age! Godless.” Another commented, “A Happy Birthday to the best actor of all Time, for his 81st Birthday. And many more. From a very big fan.” “Happy birthday to the absolute GOAT,” a third fan wrote. “Such a beautiful, decent, principled man. Happy Birthday, Bobby D,” added another.

Andy Kropa/Invision/East News

In April 2023, Robert and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed their daughter, Gia. Now a father of seven, Robert is excited about the journey of fatherhood at this stage of his life. "It feels great because everything I’m consumed with or worried about or this or that just goes away when I look at her," he shares. During an interview, Robert expressed the happiness Gia has brought into his life. "She's pure joy; there's nothing about her, there's no judgement, there's no anything. She just is what she is, and it's just pure joy for God's sake."