Ronaldo Reveals Why He Hasn’t Married Georgina Yet and People Are Saying the Same Thing
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have been together for years, building a family and sharing a luxurious life. However, despite their deep bond, the couple has yet to tie the knot—something that has sparked curiosity among fans. Recently, Ronaldo opened up about the reason behind their delayed wedding, and his revelation has everyone talking. Now, social media is buzzing as many people seem to share the same opinion on the matter.
A love story that started in Madrid.
Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo first crossed paths in 2016 when she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid, Spain. Their connection quickly blossomed into a strong relationship, and over the years, they have built a beautiful family together. The couple shares two daughters, 8-year-old Alana Martina and 2-year-old Bella, while also raising Ronaldo’s other children—14-year-old Cristiano Jr. and 7-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo—as a blended and loving family.
A power couple under the spotlight.
With a combined following of over 716 million on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are one of the most public couples in the world. For years, fans have speculated about whether the two would eventually tie the knot—especially now that they reside in Saudi Arabia, where living together and having children before marriage is legally restricted. Recently, a resurfaced video of Cristiano revealing why he hasn’t proposed yet has reignited the conversation, sparking a wave of discussions online.
Georgina has a popular Netflix show, I Am Georgina, which documents her lavish life as a mom and ultimate WAG. The first season, which came out in January 2022, details how she and Cristiano first met and, notably, includes the couple addressing speculation about why they aren’t married.
The ongoing question: when’s the wedding?
Georgina Rodríguez has revealed that friends and family often tease her about when she and Cristiano Ronaldo will finally tie the knot, “They’re always joking about the wedding: ‘When is the wedding?!’” Georgina says.
“Since Jennifer Lopez’s song ‘El Anillo’ came out, they started singing it to me, and well, it’s not up to me.” If you’re not familiar, J.Lo’s 2018 song “El Anillo” tells the story of someone impatiently waiting for their partner to propose, singing in the chorus, “I have it all, but where’s the ring?”
Cristiano, on the other hand, has reassured fans that marriage is definitely in their future. In a separate confessional, he stated that he’s “1,000% sure” that he and Georgina will get married one day. “I always tell her: ‘When we get that click,’” he said, gesturing a click with his fingers. “Like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months, or it could be in a month.”
A resurfaced clip sparks debate.
Three years after its initial release, a clip from I Am Georgina has resurfaced on X, reigniting conversations about Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s relationship. As expected, opinions are divided.
Some have questioned Cristiano’s reference to waiting for a ‘click,’ “9 years together and 3 children, but he’s still waiting for the ‘click’? God forbid.” “No ‘click’ after this woman has given you children and taken care of your other kids? This man does not deserve her,” says another comment.
Some think that wedding will never happen, “What kind of nonsense is that? You got her pregnant and her taking on a stepmom role before the age of 30 without that ‘click’? Just say you don’t want to marry her...it’s okay.”
Meanwhile, speculation has grown over Ronaldo’s true reasons for delaying marriage, with some suggesting financial motives rather than emotional readiness, “The same reason why Ronaldo hasn’t married Georgina is the same reason why Rihanna hasn’t married A$AP Rocky. Let people protect their assets in peace.”
A love that speaks for itself.
Despite the ongoing speculation, what’s clear is that Cristiano and Georgina are deeply happy together. They continue to build a life full of love, laughter, and their growing family, enjoying each moment to the fullest.
Whether or not they decide to marry, their connection is undeniable, and their happiness shines through in their every shared experience. At the end of the day, it’s their bond and mutual respect that truly matter, and that’s something no timeline or title can define.
