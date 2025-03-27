Ronaldo Reveals Why He Hasn’t Married Georgina Yet and People Are Saying the Same Thing

Georgina Rodríguez has revealed that friends and family often tease her about when she and Cristiano Ronaldo will finally tie the knot, “They’re always joking about the wedding: ‘When is the wedding?!’” Georgina says.

“Since Jennifer Lopez’s song ‘El Anillo’ came out, they started singing it to me, and well, it’s not up to me.” If you’re not familiar, J.Lo’s 2018 song “El Anillo” tells the story of someone impatiently waiting for their partner to propose, singing in the chorus, “I have it all, but where’s the ring?”

Cristiano, on the other hand, has reassured fans that marriage is definitely in their future. In a separate confessional, he stated that he’s “1,000% sure” that he and Georgina will get married one day. “I always tell her: ‘When we get that click,’” he said, gesturing a click with his fingers. “Like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months, or it could be in a month.”