Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With Someone Special for Ugly Christmas Sweater Video, Leaving Fans With a Lot to Say

Ryan Reynolds is back as Deadpool, and this time he has Kidpool in tow as well, as they try to “eliminate” sick kids. Rather, they want to eliminate sickness by helping sick kids, and for this, they needed somewhat wondrous help, which they got, along with a hilarious wardrobe malfunction in the form of Reynolds’s ugly Christmas sweater!

In a new campaign to benefit The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), the Ryan Reynolds, appears as his Marvel character Deadpool and has his sidekick Kidpool (Ryan’s 8-year-old daughter, Inez Reynolds) in tow. In typical Deadpool language, the two decide it’s time to help sick kids, but they need to rope in someone else too. And they do get some wondrous help from original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. Carter, now 73, is best known for playing Wonder Woman in the 1970s live-action TV series. The video was a somewhat rare mashup of the two superhero franchises, Marvel and DC, not that Deadpool is a DC fan, as is clear from the dialogue. Of course, this is not the first time Reynolds dug his ugly Christmas sweater out, given it’s almost a yearly phenomenon. The only consolation being, it’s always for a good cause.

He had managed to rope in his “arch-nemesis” Wolverine, aka Hugh Jackman along with Jake Gyllenhaal for a similar attempt earlier, although back then it was simply a couple of photographs. This time, it’s a whole video — and when Lynda Carter arrives at the scene to help, Ryan prompts her to perform her signature spin transformation into Wonder Woman. When she does so, the actress winds up wearing Reynolds’ ugly Christmas sweater adorned with a massive gold bow instead of her Wonder Woman outfit. She then confusedly looks down at her festive ensemble, muttering, “How did this happen?”

Carter shared the video in her Instagram feed as well, calling Reynolds “an amazing human,” as she also remarked, “watching you with your girl was awesome.” Fans took to her Instagram, appreciating all she was doing to help sick kids, but also telling her that she was “Ageless Wonder Woman.” For others, it was all about that iconic sweater, as they wrote, “The way I screamed when I saw the sweater.”

For some fans, it was simply watching Deadpool and Wonder Woman together that made their day, as one commented, “Loved this! Never imagined a Wonder Woman and Deadpool collaboration, but I’m here for it!” Another wrote, “In leather, still fine... now we need a Deadpool/Wonder Woman crossover.” They’re not wrong.