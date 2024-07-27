Salma Hayek, 57, Confronts Beauty Standards by Proudly Wearing Her Gray Hair at a Major Event

Salma Hayek, 57, renowned for her captivating beauty and diverse talent, made an elegant appearance, proudly displaying her silver hair. Both fans and fashion critics praised her choice to abandon hair dye, hailing her as an inspiration for embracing the natural aging process with dignity.

On the seventh day of the tennis tournament, Salma Hayek attended with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, effortlessly chic as they watched from the royal box. Hayek donned classic Breton stripes, capturing the essence of timeless Parisian fashion. Her look was accentuated by red lipstick and oversized sunglasses, bringing a touch of glamour to the event.

Fans flocked to Salma Hayek’s Instagram post to commend her stunning appearance with gray hair. Comments such as “Beautiful, intelligent, elegant woman” and “The gray makes her even better” filled her feed, reflecting widespread admiration for her natural look.

Another fan showed their admiration with the comment, “Salma embracing her age and showing off her gray hair.” This wave of support highlighted how Hayek’s confident acceptance of her natural beauty struck a chord with her followers, inspiring many to celebrate their authentic selves.

