Scientists Discover 3 Key Personality Traits of Lifelong Singles

While some people dream of a perfect love story, others are content embracing the single life. Researchers have identified three major personality traits that could indicate someone is more likely to remain single long-term. To find out whether you or someone you know fits the description, check out what science has to say.

Lifelong singles often share certain personality traits.

In their research, scientists analyzed the personality differences between people over 50 who were either single or in relationships. They based their study on the Big Five personality traits: openness to experience, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. The results showed that those who remained single long-term tended to be less outgoing, less conscientious, and less inclined to seek new experiences.

Overall life satisfaction

The study also found that those who remain single throughout their lives tend to report lower life satisfaction. Interestingly, there’s a noticeable difference between those who have had past relationships and those who have never been in one—people who have never dated at all tend to feel even less satisfied with their lives. This suggests that experiencing love and companionship, even temporarily, might contribute to a greater sense of fulfillment. However, personal happiness is influenced by many factors, and being single doesn’t necessarily mean someone can’t lead a meaningful and content life.

Single women report higher levels of happiness compared to single men.

Another important aspect to consider is gender, as research suggests that single women generally report higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction compared to single men. One reason for this could be that women tend to have stronger social circles, giving them a reliable support system outside of romantic relationships. Additionally, with greater financial independence than in past generations, women no longer see financial stability as a primary reason to seek a partner.

Why people choose to stay single.

I've been single most of my life. Living with a partner is really annoying. All of a sudden, you have someone wanting you to do a whole bunch of things differently. I don't prefer to be single, I prefer to live on my own. © 11015h4d0wR34lm / Reddit

On a day-to-day basis, I struggle less with feelings of guilt. There are things one misses out on by not being in a relationship, but not beating yourself up over a snappish reply or a thoughtless gesture towards someone you care about are not among them. © Kipsydaisy / Reddit

I learned who I am after I decided to stop dating. It’s been 4 years being single, and I really love who I’ve become. I was able to establish myself, my goals, and who I want to be. © Unknown author / Reddit

I can do whatever I want whenever I want. If I want to watch a movie, I can. If I want to go out to eat, I can. I can choose how I use my time. I choose how I live. I can choose how I spend my money. I can choose how I save my money.

Do I feel lonely? I'll admit it, sometimes I do. But I have good friends. © photon3on / Reddit Sometimes, I worry about being single. Then I remember my parents and how they’ve been at each other’s throats for all my life. © originalchaosinabox / Reddit