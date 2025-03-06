Selma Blair Steals the Show With "Solid Date" for 2025 Oscars and Fans Can't Stop Reacting to It
Selma Blair rocked the 2025 Oscar Vanity Fair Party in a stunning, glittering black dress. This time, the actress, who has multiple sclerosis, came with plus-one. It turns out that HE was the real star of the show, and fans couldn't help but notice some details about the pair.
Selma Blair looked stunning in a glittering black dress.
Selma Blair rocked a stunning strapless, sequined, black Monique Lhuillier gown at the 2025 Oscars Vanity Fair party. The dress also had a beautiful floral bodice edging, and Blair paired it with a diamond necklace and some stunning pointy pumps. With slicked-back blond hair, the Cruel Intentions actress looked gorgeous as she walked in and posed with her "date!"
The actress and mother also shared some pictures of the event on her Instagram and fans loved over her red carpet look, gushing, “There's only two words for you, Selma… Absolutely stunning.” Another comment read, “You look bloody incredible. And those SHOES!”
Her “solid date” turned out to be Scout — her guide dog.
Blair walked the red carpet with her yellow Labrador guide dog, Scout. Scout looked rather dapper in a black bow and while he was there to assist Blair, he was well and truly fawned over plenty of A-listers once the party got started.
More fans felt that Selma Blair simply looked her best, but even so, it was Scout that stole the show! As one fan wrote, “What word means more than 'phenomenal'?? Cause that's you. And Scout!”
Blair herself captioned her Instagram post with a mention of her plus-one, “Over 25 years of celebrating the Oscar’s at @vanityfair. I loved tonight especially. Scout is a solid date.”
Scout was a hit with other celebrities too.
The 52-year-old's Instagram post clearly showed plenty of celebrities cuddling up to her date. Chrissy Teigen looked rather delighted with Blair's fur baby, while another picture showed Scout slobbering over Michael Keaton, who looked smitten as well. Justin Theroux was clicked petting Scout behind the ears, while Patricia Clarkson was more than happy hugging Scout on the floor, never mind the party dresses.
As one fan wrote, “You look gorgeous. And you can obviously see the women who don't care about their glam or gowns and have to be on the ground petting the dog!” Another comment read, “Always looking oh so fabulous, friend! And I’m sorry, but he just knows how to pose in every shot! 😂”
Scout also seemed rather interested in Teigen's clutch, and we have to admit, it looks like a ball!
Selma Blair's fans agree that Scout is a very good boy!
Meanwhile, one fan rightfully pointed out, “Scout is amazing! All these people and noises and lights, but he has a job to do, and he sure does it. ❤️”
Selma Blair replied to this, agreeing wholeheartedly, “He’s a saint. And loves when he’s released and can kiss and cuddle with everybody. And still keeps an eye out. Best boy. Enjoying well deserved sleep and belly rubs. 💛”
More fans also noticed that Scout was the reason that Blair did not have to use a cane for this night, and delighted enough to say, “Love this. A dog with his own unique energy and presence.” Clearly impressed, one fan declared, “You had the BEST date of the night.”
The actress happily agreed, writing, “I agree. He loves when I share him. He still minds his manners.”
Fans were clearly delighted in seeing Selma Blair looking better than ever. While she gladdened hearts, it seems Miley Cyrus unveiled a brand-new look that has divided the Internet.