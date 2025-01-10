“So Cute”, Chloë Grace Moretz Surprised Fans by Engagement to Her Girlfriend

Chloë Grace Moretz, renowned for her roles in films like Kick-Ass, Dark Shadows and Let Me In, has delighted fans by seemingly confirming her engagement to long-term girlfriend, model Kate Harrison. The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2018, have maintained a relatively private relationship, making this announcement particularly special for their supporters.

The actress has always balanced her professional endeavors and personal life.

Throughout her career, Moretz has often kept her relationships out of the public eye. Her most publicized relationship was with Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham. The couple met at a SoulCycle class in Los Angeles when Moretz was 17 and Beckham was 15. They dated on and off for about four years, making their relationship official in 2016. The relationship ended in 2018.

0000003/Reporter/East News

Moretz and Harrison’s relationship became public in December 2018 when they were spotted together at Nobu in Malibu. Since then, the couple has been seen together on various occasions, including a notable appearance at Disneyland in April 2024, where they were photographed wearing matching rings, fueling engagement speculations.

The announcement was subtle.

On January 1, 2025, Moretz shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, reflecting on the past year. Among the images was a captivating snapshot of two hands adorned with matching diamond rings, set against a picturesque beach backdrop. She captioned the post: “Happiest New Year. So thankful for what this year has brought. The people, the places, our families, our health, our love. Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this new year.”

The subtle yet intimate reveal sparked a wave of excitement among fans and followers. Comments flooded in, with many expressing their joy and extending heartfelt congratulations to the couple. One follower remarked, “You seem happy! And that is great! I am a true fan and I wish you and your loved ones the best!,” while another added, “Thank you for these photos 👏🏻 They are so personal to you, yet you shared them with us all.😍 ” Yet another exclaimed, “They are soooo cute 😍,” capturing the collective sentiment of adoration and support from the fan community. While the couple has not officially announced wedding plans, fans are eagerly anticipating further details. Given their preference for privacy, it’s likely that Moretz and Harrison will continue to share glimpses of their life on their own terms.

As we celebrate this joyous news, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison, wishing them a future filled with love and happiness.