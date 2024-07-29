“SOS! He’s Trying to Get Me Pregnant Again!” Blake Lively Sparks Baby No. 5 Rumors

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share a special love story that fans around the world adore. Recently, Blake made a statement that sparked curiosity among their fans. She hinted at something intriguing about their relationship, leaving everyone eager to know more.

Blake Lively had a funny and relatable reaction when she saw her husband at a recent Deadpool & Wolverine event.

For Blake and Ryan, who have been married for 12 years, it doesn’t take much to feel the love. This time, it was a dog—not just any dog, but “Dogpool,” also known as Peggy. Peggy is a dog from the movie who previously won the title of Ugliest Dog in Britain. Ryan brought Peggy on stage with him, and the video of their interaction made Blake feel a certain way. “SOS,” she wrote on her Instagram Story with the video. “He’s trying to get me pregnant again.”

Blake, who has four children with Ryan—James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin born in 2023—joked, “Put the dog that you find adorable despite societal K9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude.” Ryan couldn’t stop praising Peggy in the video, despite her unique looks. “She is really truly amazing,” he said. “This dog went for more training than Hugh Jackman did in the gym. And we love her very, very much.”

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

This isn’t the first time Blake has shown her affection for her husband in public. When Hugh Jackman posted a picture on July 3 of Ryan in a white tank top, Blake commented, “My thirst has been trapped.” Ryan humorously replied, “This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?”

While Ryan has been busy promoting his latest superhero movie, Blake has been preparing for the release of her film It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s novel. At a July 10 screening of the adaptation, Blake was accompanied by a special guest—Ryan’s mom, Tammy Reynolds. Blake described Tammy as “the hottest plus one” in an Instagram post from the evening.