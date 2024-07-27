My Parents Decided to Miss My Wedding; Now My Family Is Finally Seeing How They Treat Me

Weddings are typically joyous celebrations of love, but they can also reveal underlying family tensions. This story is a prime example.

She explained what happened.

I have a younger brother, Mike, who has always been the favored child. He’s spoiled, demanding, and generally unpleasant. My parents have always doted on him, neglecting me in the process. My father, although supportive, never stood up to my mother, who particularly showered Mike with attention. The only person who truly stood up for me was my grandpa, but he lived far away, so we didn't see each other often.

Mike knew he was the favorite and often rubbed it in my face. He got away with everything, and my parents even used my college fund to buy him a car and house. Despite this, I managed to go to a public university where I met Lucas, who eventually became my best friend and then my fiancé. Together, we built successful careers and a happy life.

When Lucas proposed, my parents barely acknowledged it. We planned a simple wedding and invited them, but they didn’t respond. My mother continuously ignored my attempts to discuss the wedding, focusing instead on Mike’s achievements. Eventually, she told me they couldn’t attend any event on a certain date because of Mike’s football game. I decided not to reveal that this date was my wedding.

Our wedding was perfect, with friends, family, and my grandpa walking me down the aisle. My parents’ absence raised questions, and I honestly explained they chose to attend Mike’s game instead. My grandpa was visibly angry, but the day went smoothly.

After our honeymoon, we returned to a storm of messages. A photo of the wedding had gone viral, highlighting my parents' absence and causing public shame. My grandpa had confronted my parents, and my father, feeling guilty and ashamed, finally stood up to my mother, threatening divorce if she didn’t make amends.

Now, my parents are bombarding me with messages—my mother swinging between anger and pitiful pleas, and my father expressing deep regret. The family is divided: most support me, but my mother’s sisters criticize me for not informing her about the wedding, insisting she’s devastated by missing it.

People stood on her side.

"Actions have consequences. Mike is the golden child to the point of things being dysfunctional. You have created your life accordingly based on what they have done (your mum controlling everything and your dad enabling her) and now they’re unhappy because they’ve been shamed for it. Too right! I am however pleased your dad might be waking up." CityEvening / Reddit

"They were invited, they gave a reason they weren't attending. You accepted their non-participation." RaddishSlaw / Reddit

"They got the same wedding invite that everyone else did. Everyone else figured out that the event was a) important and b) your wedding." somethingstrange87 / Reddit



"You've told them about the wedding, they got an invite which they declined because of your brother's last game and there's nothing you could've done more. It's on them and I'd fuck that noise coming from those 'blaming' you. Just don't react, don't engage. You did well although I feel sad for you but I guess this was just the consequences of their decades-long "actions." Stop contact and enjoy your married life." MizzyvonMuffling / Reddit

"Your mother isn’t sorry she missed the wedding, she’s sorry that everyone found out she’s a terrible mother and was abusive." savinathewhite / Reddit

"Stick with the majority who are on your side. The family and friends who supported you at your wedding and continue to support you now. The rest can go to hell in a handcart." HotFox4151 / Reddit